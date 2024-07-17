WORLD
2 MIN READ
FIFA opens probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Some players, including Fernandez, sing a racist chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final in which Argentina beat France.
FIFA opens probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Fernandez, who is the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, has apologised. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2024

FIFA said it was opening an investigation into racist chants by Argentina players after they won the Copa America.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials," a spokesperson for world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final in which Argentina beat France.

The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes insults.

Completely unacceptable

The French Football Federation has complained to FIFA about the chants.

Chelsea had earlier announced they had launched an internal disciplinary procedure against Fernandez over the incident.

Fernandez, who is the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, has apologised.

The club said in a statement: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable.

"We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

"The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."

Related'Racism is ingrained': The toxicity that's all-pervasive in global football
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us