Türkiye has condemned the passing of a resolution in the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a sign that Israel disregards international law.

“The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, labelling the decision as “null and void.”

The ministry also condemned the provocation by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who forced his way into Al Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli security forces, on Thursday morning.

“Israel must put an end to such actions that will further increase tensions in the region,” it said.

The Turkish foreign ministry reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law.

'Existential danger'

The resolution in the Knesset, passed by a vote of 68-9, said the establishment of a Palestinian state “in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilise the region.”

The vote came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address the Congress.

In February, the Knesset voted in favour of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 286th day, has killed at least 38,848 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 89,459 others.

More than 10,000 people are estimated to be buried under the debris and over 9,500 more abducted by Tel Aviv.