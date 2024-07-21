US President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek re-election is a result of his contentious decision to seek re-nomination, age-related concern, and significant policy missteps during his tenure, which, according to analysts and experts, have intensified scrutiny from his own party and the public.

The decision marks a pivotal moment in American politics, prompting widespread reflection on his administration's successes and failures.

As news of Biden ending his election campaign and endorsing Kamala Harris as the new nominee broke, TRT World spoke with several analysts to reflect upon critical areas of policy and decision-making in the last phase of Biden's presidency.

Gaza policy misstep

One of the most controversial aspects of Biden’s final months in office has been his handling of the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. As Israel continued its relentless bombing of the besieged enclave, Biden’s administration faced severe criticism for its pro-Israel stance.

US arms shipments proceeded unimpeded during the nine months since Israel invaded Gaza, including a substantial $1 billion package of tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, missiles, and mortar rounds, all reported to the US Congress by Biden administration.

Despite the International Court of Justice's conclusion that allegations of genocide in Gaza were "plausible," Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing military aid to Israel.

Professor of Communication Sahar Mohamed Khamis from the University of Maryland told TRT World, "There is immense anger among Arab-Americans regarding Biden's Gaza policy. However, I see it this way: He remains president until January 2025, which allows him to address the Palestinian issue more openly and clearly. Since he is not seeking re-election, he might aim to resolve this issue as part of his legacy."

Rachel Williams, a senior researcher and political expert based in Washington, DC, highlighted Biden's shortcomings: "Biden’s Gaza policy was a major mistake. His reliance on diplomatic platitudes failed to prevent the loss of countless lives and the mass displacement of the population in Gaza."

Criticism from Williams and other policy experts underscores a broader concern that Biden’s foreign policy lacked decisive action needed to prevent the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Re-election announcement

Biden's initial intention to run for re-election at 81 was widely regarded as a misstep by political pundits. His age became a focal point of debate, raising questions about his capacity to handle the rigorous demands of another term in office.

"Biden’s advanced age and evident cognitive issues have undeniably contributed to his decision to step down. The mounting concerns over his ability to lead effectively have overshadowed his achievements, making his departure from the race inevitable," Noah Peterson, a senior policy wonk, based in Washington DC, told TRT World.

"The US President's performance was overshadowed by Trump in the first debate, highlighting growing doubts about his (Biden's) leadership capabilities," he added.

Border Crisis

One of the most enduring challenges of Biden’s presidency has been the escalating border crisis, which saw an unprecedented surge in migrant attempts to cross into the US.

By the end of his term, the situation at the southern US border had reached a breaking point, with headlines dominated by reports of overcrowded facilities, strained resources, and mounting humanitarian concerns.

Critics argue that the administration’s policies only worsened the crisis. "Biden allowed the worst border crisis in US history to deteriorate further," remarked New York-based immigration policy expert Linda Callahan.

"His sweeping executive order, intended to address the record migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border, came too late and proved insufficient, leaving him politically vulnerable during an election year."

Callahan's assessment underscores a broader critique that the administration's approach was reactive rather than proactive, failing to implement sustainable, long-term solutions to a complex and escalating issue.

Economy and public sentiment

Biden's economic policy was another critical area that has drawn widespread scrutiny. While the administration made strides in job creation and economic recovery post-pandemic, inflation and rising cost of living overshadowed these gains.

Economic analyst David Hernandez told TRT World, "The economic measures taken in the last year of Biden’s term failed to address the immediate concerns of the average American. The rising cost of living and inflation were not adequately managed, leading to discontent." That discontent further eroded public trust in the administration's ability to handle economic challenges, adding another layer of complexity to Biden's legacy.

As Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday after mounting pressure from Democrats, he contended that his decision "is in the best interest of my party and the country" and will stay on for the final six months of his term.

With all eyes on the next Democratic ticket and who the next official nominee will be, Peterson says, "Biden's tenure has been marked by several missed opportunities. If the Democrats hope to move forward, they need a candidate who won't repeat Biden’s mistakes or be hampered by his indecision."