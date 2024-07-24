WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump campaign files complaint against Harris over taking Biden's funds
Filing against the US Vice President argues that she couldn't legally take over funds raised by Joe Biden, saying she is committing the "largest campaign finance violation in American history."
Trump campaign files complaint against Harris over taking Biden's funds
Harris took the spotlight after Biden decided to end his reelection bid on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters, AA / Others
July 24, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, arguing that US Vice President Kamala Harris could not legally take over funds raised by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Biden, an 81-year-old Democrat who was in a tight race with Republican challenger Donald Trump, endorsed Harris when he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

Harris quickly took control of Biden's campaign accounts and on Monday night wrapped up the nomination by winning pledges from a majority of the delegates who at next month's party convention will determine the nominee, according to her campaign.

The fight over the accounts, which had roughly $95 million in the bank at the end of June, is part of a multi-pronged effort by Republicans to stymie Harris' bid to lead the Democratic ticket.

The Trump campaign argued on Tuesday that Harris undertook a "brazen money grab," according to the filing by David Warrington, the campaign's general counsel.

In the filing, which was shared with the Reuters news agency, Warrington said Harris was in the process of committing what he described as the "largest campaign finance violation in American history."

Saurav Ghosh, a lawyer at the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan watchdog group, has said that because Harris was already part of "Biden for President" as the vice presidential candidate, her claim on the money should be secure.

In any case, election regulators are unlikely to resolve the issue before the November 5 presidential election.

RelatedKamala Harris surpasses support needed to become Democratic party's nominee

'Jealous Republicans'

Harris' campaign has said it had raised $100 million since Sunday, when Biden stepped back from the campaign and endorsed her — exceeding Biden's remaining tally in just a few days.

Her campaign brushed off the FEC complaint.

"Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energised to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they've made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election," said Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak.

Harris took the spotlight after Biden decided to end his reelection bid on Sunday, becoming the favour.

Her entry not only flips the age issue but puts Trump up against a woman and former prosecutor.

The move has jolted a demoralised Democratic party that Harris could now unify.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us