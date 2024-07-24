Israel’s flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Peter Paltchik, was found to have signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza.

Referring to the bunch of Israeli bombs that hit Gaza since October last year, judoka Paltchik, 32, said in a social media post, “From me to you with pleasure.”

Ukrainian-born Israeli athlete Paltchik, along with Andi Murez, are the flag bearers of Israeli contingent at Paris 2024.

Paltchik is also a former European champion at Prague 2020, and an Olympic bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, which was held in the 2021 summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, he was ranked world No. 1 in men’s judo.

The Paris Olympics will start on Friday with an exceptional opening ceremony across the River Seine.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.