WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli flagbearer at Paris 2024 signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza
In reference to a bunch of Israeli bombs, judoka Peter Paltchik said on social media: “From me to you with pleasure.”
Israeli flagbearer at Paris 2024 signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza
Ukrainian-born Israeli athlete Paltchik is a former European champion at Prague 2020. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 24, 2024

Israel’s flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Peter Paltchik, was found to have signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza.

Referring to the bunch of Israeli bombs that hit Gaza since October last year, judoka Paltchik, 32, said in a social media post, “From me to you with pleasure.”

Ukrainian-born Israeli athlete Paltchik, along with Andi Murez, are the flag bearers of Israeli contingent at Paris 2024.

Paltchik is also a former European champion at Prague 2020, and an Olympic bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, which was held in the 2021 summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, he was ranked world No. 1 in men’s judo.

RelatedIOC mulls Palestinian call for Israel ban from Paris 2024

The Paris Olympics will start on Friday with an exceptional opening ceremony across the River Seine.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us