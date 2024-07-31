Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated by Israel at their Tehran residence early on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian resistance group.

Hamas and Iranian officials have confirmed that Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli strike targeting his home in the Iranian capital.

The assassination marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict as concerns over potential retaliatory actions rise.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world on the killing.

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to state-run WAFA TV.

Abbas condemned Haniyeh’s killing as a “cowardly act and dangerous development.”

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al Sheikh in the occupied West Bank also condemned Haniyeh’s assassination as a “cowardly act.”

“We strongly denounce and condemn the assassination of the head of the Political Bureau, the national leader, Ismail Haniyeh,” the Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs chief wrote on X.

“We consider it a cowardly act; this pushes us to remain more steadfast in the face of the occupation and the necessity of achieving the unity of the Palestinian forces and factions.”

Türkiye

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned the "heinous assassination" of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh — an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas' political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a heinous attack in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension".

"We extend our condolences to the Palestinian people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their homeland under the roof of their own state," the statement said.

Russia

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing Ismail Haniyeh as an "unacceptable political murder" that is likely to escalate regional tensions.

"This is all very bad. This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions," Bogdanov told Russia's state-run news agency, RIA Novosti.

What happened will have a significant negative impact on the Doha negotiations, Bogdanov warned.

United States

The US-based media outlet CNN said the White House is aware of reports of the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“The White House has seen the reports of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh being killed in Iran, a spokesperson said but declined to immediately comment further,” CNN reported.

China

China said it condemned the "assassination" of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, warning it could lead to "further instability in the regional situation".

"We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly oppose and condemn the assassination," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Qatar

Qatar has condemned the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, describing it as a "heinous crime", the Gulf state's foreign ministry said.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas' political leadership that included Haniyeh, said the killing was a "dangerous escalation", adding that it was "a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law".

The foreign ministry said "this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace".

Yemen's Houthis

The killing of Hamas's political leader in an air strike in Tehran is a "heinous terrorist crime", Yemen's Houthi group said.

"Targeting him is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values," Mohammed Ali al Houthi, a member of the group's political bureau, posted on X.

Pakistan

Pakistan has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry extended condolences to his family and the people of Palestine.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings irrespective of the motives," said the ministry.

"We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan," it said.

Jordan

Jordan has also condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

A Foreign Ministry statement on X said the killing was "a violation of international law and humanitarian law," describing it as an "escalatory crime" that will cause further tension and chaos in the region.

The statement added that ministry spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's "firm stance" against violations of international law and state sovereignty, condemning political assassinations, terrorism, and violence, irrespective of their motives.

Iraq

Iraq says the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is a serious violation and a threat to regional security, according to a statement.

Egypt

Egypt said that Israeli escalation indicated a lack of political will from Israel for de-escalation after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said this escalation, along with making no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, was complicating the situation.

Malaysia

"Malaysia unequivocally condemns all acts of violence, including targeted assassination, and urges all peace-loving nations to join in denouncing such acts.

"The incident underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and reinforces the necessity for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue peaceful resolutions."