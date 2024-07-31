WORLD
Israeli strike kills two Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza
Gaza's media government office says the new fatalities brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 165 since October 7, 2023.
The Doha-based broadcaster said journalist Ismail al Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al Rifi lost their lives in the attack / Photo: Al Jazeera
July 31, 2024

Two reporters for Qatari television Al Jazeera have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, the broadcaster has said.

The Doha-based broadcaster said journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi lost their lives in the attack on Wednesday.

No details were yet available about the circumstances of their death.

Gaza's media government office said the new fatalities brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 165 since October 7, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 39,445 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
