Hundreds of far-right and extremist protesters have clashed with police in central London, a day after similar skirmishes took place in Southport, England.

The violent incidents in Southport occurred on Tuesday following misinformation widely spread by extremist, Islamophobic, far-right social media accounts that the suspect in a stabbing attack on Monday in northwest England that killed three young girls and wounded several more children was a Muslim asylum seeker.

"We are aware some protestors have breached conditions on Whitehall," Metropolitan Police said regarding the unrest in Whitehall, London.

"Officers are at the scene and engaging with protestors," they added.

Wednesday's incidents followed the Southport unrest, in which hundreds of protesters who were provoked by members of the English Defense League (EDL) – an anti-Muslim, xenophobic, fascist group — clashed with police after attacking a local mosque with projectiles.

Politicians widely condemned the incident after more than 50 police officers were injured.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the riot as "thuggery" and promised those involved would face "the full force of the law."

On Wednesday, Merseyside Police said in a statement they had "intelligence about other events taking place potentially this evening and the weekend" after the violence last night.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the police in Southport "are planning" for fresh incidents, "but we are confident we have sufficient resources here in Merseyside."

A copycat riot also took place in Hartlepool, northeast England, where far-right protesters throwing missiles were seen in social media posts.

Incidents were taking place in and around Murray Street, where Muslims live, and there is a mosque.

"There remains a policing presence in the Murray Street area while officers deal with disorder after responding to a protest — several arrests have already been made," local police said on a Facebook post.

"The road is still closed, and people are advised to avoid the area."

Islamophobic misinformation

The far-right groups immediately started spreading misinformation that the Southport attacker was a Muslim immigrant following the incident, where three children were killed earlier this week.

Far-right groups, including the EDL and Britain First, as well as convicted far-right fascist activist Tommy Robinson, played an active role in spreading the rumours about the identity of the knife attacker.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, fled the UK on Sunday night as he was due to be in court over alleged contempt proceedings, reportedly to "put himself beyond the reach of authorities."

Daily Express reported that academics who researched EDL said that Robinson took that name to "disguise his previous history of violent behaviour".

He went to prison multiple times for a variety of offences, including entering the US on a friend's passport.

More than 100,000 social media posts have been viewed millions of times since the attack under the hashtag #enoughisenough.