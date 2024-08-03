WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea's Kim denounces South media over flood damage 'rumours'
North Korea maintains there were no casualties in the areas hardest hit by the flood, despite South Korean reports suggesting otherwise.
North Korea's Kim denounces South media over flood damage 'rumours'
North Korea has mobilised helicopters for flood rescue. / Photo: AFP
August 3, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused South Korean media outlets of spreading rumours about flood damage and casualties in his country, state media said, days after Seoul reached out to offer humanitarian aid.

North Korea said earlier this week there had been unspecified casualties resulting from the flooding in its northern regions, in addition to damage to thousands of homes.

Seoul on Thursday said it was willing to "urgently provide" humanitarian assistance to "North Korean disaster victims" following a South Korean news report that the toll of dead and missing could be as high as 1,500.

The report by TV Chosun, which was later picked up by other outlets, also reported on the possible death of rescue workers killed in helicopter crashes.

But North Korea's Kim slammed the reports for "spreading the false rumor that the human loss...is expected be over 1,000 or 1,500", according to Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency.

Kim "bitterly censured the inveterate habits and despicable nature of the ROK scum," referring to South Korea, KCNA said Saturday.

The flooding reports constituted a South Korean "smear campaign to bring d isgrace upon us and tarnish" the North's image, he added.

RelatedNorth Korea vows 'total destruction' of enemies if Kim Jong-un orders war

'Greatest flood damage'

Pyongyang said Wednesday that officials who neglected their disaster prevention duties had caused unspecified casualties without specifying the location.

However, it said Saturday that there were no casualties in the Sinuiju area, which Pyongyang said suffered the "greatest flood damage."

It claimed North Korea's Air Force rescued over 5,000 people, with around 4,200 of them saved by helicopter "within a few hours".

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, but South Korea's unification and foreign ministries this week expressed condolences for the North's flood victims.

Seoul said Friday it had received no response after trying to offer humanitarian aid via the Koreas' liaison office communication channel.

North Korea declared the South its principal enemy earlier this year, and Pyongyang has not responded to inter-Korean liaison hotline calls since April 2023.

RelatedSouth Korea introduced as North Korea at Paris 2024, IOC apologises
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us