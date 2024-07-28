WORLD
North Korea vows 'total destruction' of enemies if Kim Jong-un orders war
North Korea has issued a stark warning that it will completely annihilate its enemies, with senior military officials expressing intense animosity towards the US and South Korea during a meeting celebrating the Korean War armistice anniversary.
July 28, 2024

North Korea vowed to "totally destroy" its enemies in case of war when leader Kim Jong-un gives an order, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Senior military officials including Army Colonel Ri Un-ryong and Navy Lieutenant Commander Yu Kyong-song made the comments "out of surging hatred" towards the US and South Korea at a meeting on Saturday attended by Kim to celebrate the 71st Korean War armistice anniversary, according to KCNA.

North Korea and the United States do not have diplomatic ties and talks over reducing tensions and denuclearising North Korea have been stalled since 2019.

North Korea's state media recently said it doesn't expect that to change no matter who is next elected in the White House.

While accusing the US and South Korea of "being hell-bent on provoking a nuclear war," the military officials vowed to strengthen war efficiency to stage an "overwhelming attack on the enemy anytime and without delay and totally destroy them once the respected Supreme Commander Kim Jong-un gives an order."

'Victory Day'

North Korea signed an armistice agreement with the United States and China on July 27, 1953 ending hostilities in the three-year war.

US generals signed the agreement representing the United Nations forces that backed South Korea.

North Korea calls July 27 "Victory Day" while South Korea does not mark the day with any major events.

Hostilities ended with a truce, not a treaty, meaning the two sides are still technically at war.

