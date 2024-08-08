WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fighting erupts between Arab tribes, US-backed PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
Arab tribes clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists in the eastern and southeastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor.
Fighting erupts between Arab tribes, US-backed PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
Arab tribes cleared 33 villages of terrorists in the Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as well as the Manbij district of Aleppo. / Photo: AA Archive
August 8, 2024

Nine areas in eastern Syria saw fighting between Arab tribes and the US-backed terror group PKK/YPG, in an escalation of tensions in the province of Deir Ezzor, sources have told Anadolu.

Arab tribes clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists in the eastern and southeastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor on Wednesday.

The tribes attacked road checkpoints and the headquarters of the PKK/YPG in the villages of Al Busayrah, Ibrahiyyah, Alharija, Tayyaneh, Abu Hamam, Gazanic, Kashkiyya and Dhiban and Latwa.

A warplane belonging to the international coalition led by the US made a low flight above the Deir Ezzor countryside.

In areas occupied by the PKK/YPG in Deir Ezzor, sporadic clashes have been occurring since last August between oppressed Arab tribes and terrorists.

Arab tribes cleared 33 villages of terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as well as the Manbij district of Aleppo, by carrying out attacks last August and September.

But tribal forces later withdrew from the villages to prevent civilian casualties from YPG/PKK attacks and agreed to negotiate with US forces, who work with the YPG/PKK.

RelatedTürkiye arrests member of PKK's branch in Austria

PKK/YPG occupation

The entire population of Deir Ezzor, which the terror group has occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh with the support of the US military, consists of Arabs.

The terror group forcibly conscripts Arab minors in areas it occupies.

The terrorists generate income by selling oil to Damascus through smugglers, from seized oil wells in the region, despite US sanctions. While the YPG/PKK uses the income for its purposes, residents in the region are deprived of services and much-needed aid.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Neighbouring Türkiye, which has long been opposed to the US, its NATO ally, giving arms and support to the terrorist YPG/PKK, said using one terror group to fight another makes no sense, and pointed to the threat to locals and Turkish border regions posed by the YPG/PKK.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us