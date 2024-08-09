WORLD
Kiev says ten people killed in Russian strikes on supermarket, post office
Ukrainian president says rescue operation continues and there are people under rubble.
August 9, 2024

Ukraine has said Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka, an industrial city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others.

"A fire (that erupted after the attack) at a shopping center engulfing an area of 1,000 square meters has been extinguished. Operational services, including the state emergency service, the police, and a paramedic unit, are working on the site," Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attacking a supermarket and a post office in Kostyantynivka, killing four people and injuring 24 others.

The rescue operation continues and there are people under the rubble, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia has yet to comment on the claims.

Independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which started in February 2022.

