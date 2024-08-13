TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Altun condemns Israeli-led incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Altun urges the global community to unite in opposition to Israel's atrocities and called on those with a sense of morality and conscience to heed the cries of Al-Aqsa.
Türkiye's Altun condemns Israeli-led incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticised the international community's silence empowering Israeli actions. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned the recent incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Zionists under the watch of Israeli police.

In a statement, Altun criticised the international community's silence empowering Israeli actions.

"We vehemently reject the brutal attacks against the first qibla of Muslims, Al-Aqsa Mosque," Altun said.

He emphasised that these attacks, fueled by bloodshed and provocation, are unacceptable.

Altun urged the global community to unite in opposition to Israel's atrocities and called on those with a sense of morality and conscience to heed the cries of Al-Aqsa.

"We cannot, and must not, remain silent. We must unite our hearts and say 'enough' to this barbarism," he added.

RelatedZionist mobs desecrating Al-Aqsa will further escalate tensions: Türkiye

Altun also issued a stark warning that Israel, which disregards human rights and international law, would eventually be held accountable for its actions.

"The occupier Israel, which has martyred tens of thousands of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, including the elderly, women, and children, will face justice sooner or later. Their actions will not go unpunished," he said.

Altun reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, vowing to stand by them until the end.

RelatedThere is no 'Palestinian issue' but an 'Israeli issue': Fahrettin Altun
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us