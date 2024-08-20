WORLD
Hamas: Biden's remark give Israel 'green light' to continue war on Gaza
Hamas says US President Joe Biden's comment that the Palestinian resistance group is backing away from a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel is "misleading".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps out of a vehicle in Tel Aviv as he departs for Egypt, August 20, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Hamas has criticised claims by US President Joe Biden that it was backing away from a Gaza truce deal, calling his remarks a "green light" for Israel to continue the war.

The "misleading claims... do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire" agreement, Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday, calling Biden's remarks an "American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians".

Biden, responding to questions on a ceasefire deal on Monday, said: "Israel says they can work it out, they're prepared. But I was told Hamas is now backing off."

While boarding a plane after giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he added: "It remains to be seen. We're going to keep pushing."

Hamas said Biden's statements do not reflect the true position of the movement, which has been keen to reach a cessation of hostilities.

Seeking progress

"The proposal recently presented to us goes against what the parties had agreed on July 2, this is considered an American response and acquiescence to the terrorist Netanyahu's new conditions and his criminal plans towards Gaza", Hamas added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his ninth trip to the region since the war began, expressed optimism after meeting Israeli officials on Monday.

On Tuesday, Blinken was in Cairo pushing for areas of possible progress on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in talks planned for later this week, with major areas of dispute still unresolved.

The US had put forward bridging proposals that the mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - believe would close gaps between Israel and Hamas and end the hostilities that have destabilised the entire region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
