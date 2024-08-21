WORLD
Over three dozen Shia pilgrims from Pakistan killed in bus accident
The pilgrims, mostly from Sindh's Larkana and Ghotki, were on their way when the bus overturned at a checkpoint.
The event marks 40 days since the killing of Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 21, 2024

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned at a checkpoint in Iran.

The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations made by the Iranian traffic police.

Pakistan's consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official added.

Millions of Shia Muslims are currently partaking in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq's Karbala Governorate.

The event marks the 40th mourning following the killing of Hussein bin Ali, a central figure in Shia Islam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

(This is a developing story and details will be added when avalaible)

SOURCE:Reuters
