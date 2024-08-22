Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal has ratified President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the July 28 presidential election, sealing institutional backing for the ruling party as the contest fades from international headlines.

The supreme tribunal has reviewed material from the electoral authority and agrees that Maduro won the election, court president Caryslia Rodriguez said on Thursday, adding the decision cannot be appealed.

"The results of the presidential election of July 28 released by the national electoral council, where Nicolas Maduro was elected president of the republic, are validated," said Rodriguez.

The electoral authority has said since the night of the election that Maduro won just over half of votes, though it has not published full tallies.

Related Venezuelan opposition, Maduro supporters to hold rival protests

Another six-year term

The opposition has published online what it says are 83 percent of voting machine tallies, which give its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez a 67 percent support.

A copy of the court's decision will be shared with the attorney general, Rodriguez said, so it can be included in criminal investigations being carried out into election results online.

Both Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado are being investigated for several crimes, including allegedly inciting members of the military to commit crimes, after they called on security forces to uphold election results.

The ratification gives Maduro, who took office in 2013, another six-year term, set to begin in January.

The court's judges summoned all the candidates to hand over the copies of voting machine tallies they are entitled to by law.

Gonzalez did not attend the court's summons. The opposition has criticised the court, though it is constitutionally independent.

The opposition's failure to hand over its copies and Gonzalez's non-appearance are "blatant disrespect", Rodriguez said, and exposes him to sanctions, though she did not specify what kind.

The electoral council should publish its definitive results, Rodriguez added, without giving further details.