Belarus 'concentrating' troops on border: Ukraine
Ukraine warns its neighbour not to take any "unfriendly actions".
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects fortifications at the border with Belarus, in Volyn region, Ukraine July 30, 2024. / Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout
August 25, 2024

Ukraine has accused its Moscow-allied neighbour Belarus of "concentrating" troops on the countries' shared border and warned Minsk against "unfriendly actions", in a statement by Kiev's foreign ministry.

Sunday's statement came as Kiev mounts an incursion into Russia's Kursk region and as Russia continues its advance into eastern Ukraine.

Belarus had allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a launchpad for their February 2022 "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The statement said Ukrainian intelligence had recorded Belarus "concentrating a significant number of personnel... in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border under the guise of exercises."

RelatedNearly a third of Belarus army sent to Ukraine border: Lukashenko

It added: "We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under Moscow's pressure, and we urge its armed forces to cease unfriendly actions and withdraw forces away from Ukraine's state border to a distance greater than the firing range of Belarus' systems."

Kiev accused Belarus of building up equipment and troops on the border, saying it had recorded the presence of Wagner fighters –– some of whom are being hosted by Belarus after their leader's failed rebellion last year.

Ukraine warned that military exercises in the border area pose a "global security" threat due to how close the Chornobyl Nuclear Power plant –– the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"We emphasise that Ukraine has never taken and is not going to take any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people," the foreign ministry added.

