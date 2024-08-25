TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT among leading global networks exposing Israeli atrocities
"Networks like TRT, showing the face of the extremist settler movement in the West Bank, has had an impact on people," says journalist Aaron Mate at the premiere of TRT World’s investigative documentary "Holy Redemption".
TRT among leading global networks exposing Israeli atrocities
The groundbreaking documentary offers an unprecedented look into the atrocities carried out by radical settlers in the occupied West Bank / Photo: AA / Others
August 25, 2024

TRT has placed itself among a select few networks leading global efforts to document the atrocities Israel has been inflicting upon the Palestinian people, producing exclusive content and in-depth reportage on Tel Aviv's relentless agenda in the Middle East.

Speaking to TRT World at the premiere of the company’s documentary "Holy Redemption," investigative journalist Aaron Mate expressed that networks like TRT, Türkiye’s public broadcaster, have contributed to a shift in global opinion since the Israeli onslaught began on October 7.

He expressed that "the images coming out (of Gaza), and the journalism by brave Gazan reporters and networks like TRT, showing the face of the extremist settler movement in the West Bank, has had an impact on people."

Condemning the propaganda spearheaded by Israel and the West in order to justify the brutality in Gaza, Mate noted the activism that emerged in response, in the US and around the world.

"People are taking to the streets and also turning off the cable news, shutting out the establishment media, because they have lost all the credibility," he said, noting that people around the world have begun turning to outlets like TRT .

Alternative media sites are "filling the void that's been left by the establishment media that rather repeat Israeli propaganda than do its job," Mate stressed.

"‘Never again’ means never again for everyone," said Mate, who is the son of renowned Jewish Holocaust survivor Gabor Mate.

Unprecedented look into settler colonialism

TRT World journalists filmed "Holy Redemption" on-site in the West Bank, infiltrating radical Zionist groups including the notorious Hilltop Youth, under extremely difficult conditions, risking their lives to highlight the support settlers receive from the Israeli state and military.

The exclusive documentary, filmed just two months after October 7, includes a series of interviews with Israeli activists and members of Knesset.

The documentary's launch comes at a crucial time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is facing international condemnation after Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Jit on August 15.

The groundbreaking documentary offers an unprecedented look into the atrocities carried out by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, revealing the impact on Palestinian communities.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us