WORLD
3 MIN READ
What's behind the spate of attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan?
The recent assaults have been more audacious and brutal than the ones usually perpetrated by terror groups, who normally target security personnel or installations.
What's behind the spate of attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan?
Pakistan-Iran border regions. / Photo: TRT World
August 26, 2024

Pakistan’s Balochistan has witnessed the highest death toll in the last 24 hours blamed on terrorists in Balochistan province in recent years.

At least 74 people, including 21 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in multiple clashes and attacks that lasted several hours in southwest Pakistan, officials and local media reported on Monday.

Gunmen mowed down people after dragging them off buses, cars and trucks. Police and passersby were fatally shot in broad daylight in another district.

A railway bridge connecting the province with the rest of the country was blown up. A police station was attacked. There have been other reports of shootings.

The assaults were more audacious and brutal than the ones usually perpetrated by terror groups, who normally target security personnel or installations.

Balochistan is Pakistan's poorest province, despite abundant untapped natural resources, and lags behind the rest of the country in education, employment and economic development.

Baloch separatists have in recent years intensified attacks on people from neighbouring provinces working in the region.

Though Pakistan’s largest province, Balochistan is its least populated, largely of high mountains.

RelatedBomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills members of security forces

Main players

The main player is the Balochistan Liberation Army group, which Pakistan and the US have designated as a terrorist organisation.

It targets security forces in Balochistan and sometimes Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and economic hub in Sindh province next door.

The BLA frequently, but not always, claims attacks. It has been banned since 2006.

The volatile relationship between Iran and Pakistan compounds the insecurity and instability. They share a 900-kilometre border.

Terrorists, usually from the BLA, launch small-scale assaults on security forces and installations, with the death toll in the single digits.

But the coordination and tactics of the past 24 hours reveal a greater level of ambition, defiance and sheer brutality.

Islamabad-based security analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said the latest killings are an attempt to harm the province economically, because “the weakening of Balochistan means the weakening of Pakistan.”

While terror attacks aim to discourage people from outside the region from travelling, trading, or working in the province, they also make life harder for the Balochis by discouraging investment, and aid and disrupting the flow of goods and services, Ali said.

Related'Cycle of crackdown': The armed groups targeted by Pakistan and Iran
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us