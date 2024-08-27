Oasis will reunite for a tour, the Britpop band known for their timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don't Look Back in Anger” has announced they are ending a 15-year hiatus.

The guitar band said on Tuesday that tickets for the 14-date tour will go on sale at 9 am on Saturday (0800 GMT).

The tour will begin July 4-5, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales, before moving on to four dates in Manchester, four at London's Wembley stadium, two in Edinburgh and two in Dublin where the tour will conclude on Aug. 17, the band said in a social media post.

“This is it. This is happening,″ the band said.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel Gallagher, the band's guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time.

Feuding in the press

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They've also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel Gallagher accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

In 2011, Noel Gallagher told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam Gallagher started wielding a guitar “like an axe ... and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?”

In 2019, Liam Gallagher told The Associated Press he was ready to reconcile.

Now with the announcement, the Britpop progenitors ended a few days of fan speculation.

A short video on the band’s social media accounts Sunday night had revealed the date “27.08.24,” and time “8 am,” written in the same font as the well-known Oasis logo. The brothers shared the same to their individual accounts.