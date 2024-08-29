WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslims in US face most intense discrimination among all groups — Brookings
Just a third of Americans believe Muslims strengthen the US society with favourable views dropping among both Democrats and Republicans though the decline is sharper among Republicans, survey finds.
Muslims in US face most intense discrimination among all groups — Brookings
An American Muslim outside a mosque, reflecting on life in Flint, Michigan / Photo: AA Archive
August 29, 2024

Unfvourable attitudes towards Muslims in America have skyrocketed, with prejudice against them now surpassing that of any other religious, ethnic, or racial group, according to a new Brookings Institution poll.

The poll reveals a startling increase in unfavourable views toward Muslims and Islam, reaching levels reminiscent of the Trump era.

What’s more disturbing is the sharp increase among Democrats — the same group that once stood as the bulwark against Trump's rhetoric.

The poll exposes a deep-seated bias across demographics. College-educated Americans generally hold more favourable views of Muslims.

University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll (UMDCIP), conducted between 26 July and 1 August and released on Tuesday, features two key tracks: one examining shifts in American public attitudes toward Islam and Muslims, and the other analysing prejudice against various racial, religious, and ethnic groups, including Jews and Muslims.

RelatedUS human rights activist says FBI targeted him over advocacy for Palestine

America's cultural fabric is unraveling

The number of Americans opposed to a Muslim candidate, even one they politically agree with, has surged, particularly among Republicans.

This prejudice now rivals the long-standing aversion to atheist candidates, underscoring the pervasive influence of religious identity in the political arena.

The report notes, "President Joe Biden’s statements, coming at a time when there was high national attention on the war in Israel and Gaza, and especially the president’s tone, which some have criticised as insensitive to Muslim and Arab civilian casualties, raised the prospect that his stance may be dehumanising Arabs and Muslims."

The data speaks volumes: America's cultural fabric is unraveling, with anti-Muslim sentiment at the forefront. As the nation braces for an election cycle, these trends indicate that the political landscape will be shaped not by policy alone, but by entrenched prejudices.

"Prejudice toward Muslims and Islam is higher than prejudice toward Jews and Judaism. Although in past polls we asked this particular question only about Muslims and Islam, we have introduced this question in the latest poll given the rise in antisemitic incidents and the issue’s growing centrality.

"Among all respondents, favourable views of Muslims were 64 percent compared to 86 percent for Jews, and favourable views of Islam were 48 percent compared to 77 percent for Judaism," Brookings report added.

The survey sampled 1,510 American adults with oversamples of 202 Blacks and 200 Hispanics.

RelatedChicago police crack down on pro-Palestine protesters, threaten journalists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us