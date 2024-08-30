WORLD
4 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis release video of fighters placing bombs on Red Sea ship
Sounion attack shows America "is lying in its claims regarding any deterrence of Yemeni operations supporting Palestine," says group leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.
Yemen's Houthis release video of fighters placing bombs on Red Sea ship
A Yemen Houthi militant walks on the deck of the Sounion oil tanker on the Red Sea, in this screen grab picture. / Photo: Reuters
August 30, 2024

Yemen's Houthis have released footage showing their fighters boarded and placed explosives on a Greek-flagged tanker, setting off blasts that put the Red Sea at risk of a major oil spill.

The footage released on Thursday shows masked Houthi fighters carrying Kalashnikov-style rifles boarding the Sounion after it was abandoned.

The bridge appeared ransacked. Fighters then rigged explosives over hatches on its deck leading to the oil tankers below. At least six simultaneous blasts could be seen in the footage.

The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency described Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi as saying the Sounion attack shows America "is lying in its claims regarding any deterrence of Yemeni operations supporting Palestine."

"The effectiveness of our operations and their control of the situation is acknowledged by the enemies," al-Houthi said. The vessel had departed from Iraq and was destined for a port near Athens.

The vessel was abandoned earlier, after the Houthis repeatedly attacked it.

The blasts capped the most serious attack in weeks by the Houthis in their campaign, disrupting the $1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza.

The Sounion carried some 1 million barrels of oil when the Houthis initially attacked it on August 21 with small arms fire, projectiles and a drone boat.

A French destroyer operating as part of the European Union's Operation Aspides rescued the Sounion's crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, after they abandoned the vessel and took them to nearby Djibouti.

RelatedHow Ben-Gvir is at the centre of Jewish terror ravaging Palestinian lands

Environmental crisis

Western countries and the United Nations have warned any oil spill from the Sounion could devastate the coral reefs and wildlife that call the Red Sea home. The EU's naval force in the region says it has yet to see any oil spill from the Sounion.

Operation Aspides "is preparing to facilitate any courses of action, in coordination with European authorities and neighbouring countries, to avert a catastrophic environmental crisis," the EU mission said.

"Together, we can protect the environment and maintain stability in the region."

On Wednesday, the Houthis suggested they may allow the Sounion to be salvaged, though the group already once blocked crews trying to reach the abandoned vessel, the US military said.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's carnage.

They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

The group maintains that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's siege and brutal war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us