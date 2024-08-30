As water levels begin to recede in Bangladesh, the interim government in the South Asian nation is faced with the massive task of providing relief to millions of people affected by what has been described as the worst flood catastrophe in decades.

Several newly recovered bodies have raised the death toll to 52 as of Thursday.

As international relief efforts continue, Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is grappling with the challenge of coordinating relief and rescue operations across the widely affected areas.

Last week, his government proposed forming a joint flood control committee with India to address this recurring challenge each year, as over 70 percent of the region’s annual rainfall falls between June and October.

Millions affected, displaced

The catastrophic floods, triggered by peak monsoon rains and high river flows, have affected approximately 5.17 million people. This far exceeds a 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute, which estimated that 3.5 million people in Bangladesh were at risk of annual river flooding.

KM Ali Reza, Additional Secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, said at least 1.2 million families are stranded.

More than 400,000 people have sought refuge in 3,500 shelters across the flood-hit districts, according to Bangladeshi authorities.

The rest still await rescue.

Wide geography affected

Heavy rains began on August 19, lashing across eight districts of India’s South Tripura, a state bordered on three sides by Bangladeshi territory, and neighbouring areas in southeastern Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, 77 villages across 11 districts have been affected, with low-lying areas such as Comilla, Chittagong, Noakhali, and Cox's Bazar among the hardest hit.

South Tripura district recorded over 261 mm of rainfall in a single day, roughly equivalent to 261 litres falling per square metre over the day, or about 46 cups of water every hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Tripura alone received 298 percent more rainfall than usual between August 15 and August 21.

Neighbouring areas of southeastern India and Bangladesh are expected to see continuous heavy rains, with forecasts predicting 50 to 150 mm over the next three days.

The two countries share the waters of at least 54 rivers, and the combination of dam gates along these rivers and heavy rains has significantly contributed to the disaster, sparking debates over who is to blame.

Disaster management between neighbours

The heavy rains have caused catastrophic floods not only by directly affecting the areas but also by significantly increasing the water volume in the river's catchment area.

Water levels in rivers across the region have consistently exceeded the danger level. For instance, the Gumti River in Comilla, Bangladesh, rose sharply on August 20, reaching a record 12.5 metres on August 23, according to official data.

Since many of these rivers have their sources in India, Indian officials have been scrutinised for dam flows coinciding with the extremely heavy monsoon rains.

Following the heaviest rains between August 19 and 21, some Bangladeshi media sources have claimed that water flowed into Bangladesh through the Dumbur Dam in India’s Tripura, which had been opened a day earlier.

Indian authorities have issued an official statement refuting claims that they deliberately opened the dam, stating that the dam gates automatically open when water levels reach their maximum.

Experts noted that the water released from the dam alone could not account for the severe flooding.

However, authorities agree that informing Bangladesh about the dam's operation in advance could have allowed for preventive measures to protect people and property from the sudden flood.

Experts also highlight that the problem extends beyond a single dam and that there is a significant need for cross-border coordination and effective flood management between the two countries.

Relief efforts continue

As the floodwaters gradually recede after August 23, those affected are in dire need of food, clean water, medicines, and dry clothing. The situation is particularly tragic in remote areas where blocked roads have severely hampered rescue and relief operations.

In response to the crisis, the Bangladeshi government said it has deployed 770 medical teams to provide essential treatment and is also distributing dry foods to those affected.

Various branches of the Bangladeshi military and emergency services, including the army, navy, coast guard, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the fire service, are actively involved in rescue efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that Türkiye has begun delivering humanitarian aid to Bangladesh. Efforts include distributing 16,750 aid packages, focusing on the most severely affected areas where transportation has been disrupted.

Türkiye’s relief effort is coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and various Turkish non-governmental organisations.

In addition, the UK government has pledged £450,000 ($593,043) in humanitarian assistance to support over 36,000 people affected.

​​The Environmental Justice Foundation, a London-based charity, estimates that climate change could displace one in seven people in Bangladesh by 2050.