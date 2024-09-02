WORLD
Multiple deaths after suicide blast in Afghan capital Kabul: police
The blast took place in the capital's southwestern area of Darul Aman.
Zadran also stated that 13 people were injured in the blast.  / Photo: AFP Archive
September 2, 2024

An explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed six people, the country's interior ministry and police said.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X on Monday.

Zadran also stated that six people were killed in the blast, including a woman, and 13 were injured.

"Details will be shared later," spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

