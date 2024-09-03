TÜRKİYE
Turkish intel nabs Mossad's financial network leader
Security sources report that Liridon Rexhepi was responsible for managing funds used to keep tabs on Palestinian politicians.
During his interrogation, Rexhepi admitted making money transfers and was subsequently arrested by the court. / Photo: AA
September 3, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested the leader of the financial network linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, following an investigation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Authorities revealed that Liridon Rexhepi, acting under instructions from Israeli intelligence, conducted drone surveillance and orchestrated psychological operations targeting Palestinian politicians.

He also transferred money to field operatives in Türkiye who were gathering information about Syria.

Turkish intelligence tracked Liridon Rexhepi’s activities from his entry into Türkiye on August 25, uncovering his role in funding Mossad operatives involved in Syrian intelligence and operations against Palestinian politicians.

As a result of coordinated efforts between the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch, Rexhepi was detained on August 30.

Security sources reported that during his initial interrogation, Rexhepi confessed to making money transfers and was subsequently placed under arrest by the court.

Mossad's financial transfers to its field operatives in Türkiye were primarily sourced from Kosovo and other eastern European countries.

After tracking the money flow, it was revealed that funds received in Türkiye from Kosovo were transferred to sub-sources in Syria via Western Union and cryptocurrency methods.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
