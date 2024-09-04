TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Israeli PM Netanyahu keeps spreading falsehoods to cover up his actions in Gaza and block ceasefire talks, says Turkish foreign ministry
September 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to manipulate public opinion with falsehoods aimed at covering up his actions in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire negotiations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Renewing his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu on Monday claimed that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from across the Egyptian border.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, the ministry said: "Netanyahu's recent claims against Egypt, made to justify maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, are unacceptable. "

"We support the Arab Republic of Egypt’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict in Gaza and extend humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian people. "

Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have also condemned Netanyahu’s accusations, saying it was a ploy to the mediation process that can end the Gaza war.

More than 40,861 Palestinians have been killed and 94,398 have been wounded in Israel's war in Gaza since October 7, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

