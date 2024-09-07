Super Typhoon Yagi has left at least two people dead and 92 injured in China's southern island province of Hainan, according to local authorities cited by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Two deaths were confirmed on Saturday in Ding'an County, while the city of Wenchang recorded 12 injuries and Haikou reported 80 injuries.

The typhoon made two landfalls in China on Friday, initially impacting Hainan before proceeding to Guangdong province.

The storm triggered widespread disruption throughout southern China. Schools in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Yangjiang halted classes on Friday, while universities postponed the commencement of their academic year.

In Hong Kong, the local stock exchange suspended all trading on Friday, and schools were closed as a safety precaution.

Air travel also faced significant disruptions, with numerous flight cancellations documented across the region.

The typhoon, named after the Japanese word for goat and the Capricornus constellation, has significantly intensified after wreaking havoc in the northern Philippines earlier this week.