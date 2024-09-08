Palestinians are trying to make do with clogs made of wood as shoes in Gaza are scarce because of Israeli attacks and an 11-month blockade.

Israel, which has caused enormous destruction in Gaza with its continuous bombardment from the air, land and sea, has displaced 2 million Palestinians and has not allowed aid to enter the enclave, including medicine and food, for 11 months.

Palestinians in Gaza, who have difficulty in finding clean water and food, face death at any moment because of the Israeli bombardment.

Due to the brutal blockade on Gaza, Palestinians have turned to crafting wooden clogs to meet their footwear needs.

‘Shoes protect children from common diseases’

Sabir Devvas, a carpenter from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, told Anadolu that he crafted “wooden shoes” for his five children, inspired by slipper models known as “clogs.”

Devvas, 39, who lives under difficult conditions with his family in a tent in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza after the Israeli army forcibly displaced residents, prepares the clogs by cutting wooden pieces with a small saw after he draws and takes measurements for his children's feet.

In response to the challenges faced by families unable to reach slippers and shoes due to the blockade and rising costs, Devvas has initiated a project using fabric to create footwear, aiming to bring joy to children in need.

“The occupation closes the borders and does not allow clothes and shoes to enter. At least these shoes — I make protect children from common diseases and wounds that can be caused by dirty floors,” he said.

Devvas said he made clogs using the worn-out fabrics and wood in his tent, drawing on his experience in the carpentry profession, which he has been doing for more than seven years.

“I made shoes for my children from wood because their shoes were worn out and the war continued,” he said.

Hopes for end of the war

“Many people in the displaced camps in different parts of the Gaza Strip are walking barefoot on sewage-contaminated land, which increases the spread of diseases among them,” said Devvas, who expressed hope for the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the opening of crossings for Palestinians who are going through a difficult period.

Tel Aviv launched intense attacks on Gaza 11 months ago, home to 2.3 million Palestinians who have been under blockade since 2006.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians, including 16,715 children and 11,308 women, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, and 94,454 have been injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

While it is reported that there are still thousands of dead under the rubble, the civilian infrastructure has also been destroyed because Israel is targeting hospitals and educational institutions where people take shelter.