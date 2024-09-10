WORLD
3 MIN READ
Striking Indian doctors want demands met before returning to work
Protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor spread overseas, as thousands of Indians staged demonstrations in 25 countries to demand justice for the woman.
Striking Indian doctors want demands met before returning to work
The incident spared protests in the country demanding better protection for women / Photo: AA
September 10, 2024

Junior doctors in India's state of West Bengal has vowed to keep up a protest strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor unless their demands were met, flouting a Supreme Court deadline.

Hundreds of doctors on Tuesday are demanding better security at hospitals and justice for the woman, found dead on August 9 in a classroom at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the state's capital.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front said it would "consider" the court's order only if its demands were tackled by the deadline.

"Otherwise, we will understand that the government does not wish to end the deadlock," the group, which represents about 7,000 physicians in the state, said in a statement on Monday.

"In that case, we will hold the government responsible for the situation arising across the state."

The demands include better safety measures, from adequate security staff and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to proper patient services in government hospitals, and the removal of the city's police chief.

"We don't see a single CCTV camera being installed after the incident," said Dr Shubhendu Malik, a spokesperson for the junior doctors at the R.G. Kar hospital. "There is no rest room, no separate toilets for men and women."

On Monday, the Supreme Court, which took up the matter in the wake of nationwide outrage over the incident, said the doctors had until the following day to return to work, or they could face "adverse action".

Rights activists say the attack provides further evidence of the sexual violence Indian women face despite tougher laws introduced after a horrific incident of gang rape and murder in the capital, New Delhi, in 2012.

A police volunteer has been arrested for the crime and the former principal of the college has been arrested over accusations of graft.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us