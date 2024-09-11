WORLD
2 MIN READ
US nods $1.3B in military aid to Egypt
Israel's war in Gaza has increased Washington's reliance on Cairo for diplomatic efforts.
US nods $1.3B in military aid to Egypt
Cairo remains a close regional ally of Washington. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2024

The Biden administration is overriding conditions on military aid to Egypt, a State Department spokesperson said, granting the US ally its full allocation of $1.3 billion this year for the first time during this administration.

The announcement on Wednesday comes as Washington has relied heavily on Cairo — a longstanding US ally — to mediate so far unsuccessful talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire deal to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza.

Of the $1.3 billion in US foreign military financing allocated to Egypt, $320 million is subject to conditions that have meant at least some of that sum has been withheld in recent years.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Wednesday that he would waive a certification requirement on $225 million citing "the US national security interest", the spokesperson said by email.

"This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt's specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalise a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict," the spokesperson said.

Cairo has remained a close regional ally of Washington.

Israel's war on Gaza, which came after the October 7 attacks by Palestinian fighters on southern Israel, has increased Washington's reliance on Cairo for diplomatic efforts like the ceasefire talks.

Much needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza also enters from Egypt.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt partnership vital for regional peace and stability – Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us