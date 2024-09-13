WORLD
DRC hands down death sentences to six foreigners, 31 others on coup charges
Fourteen people acquitted in the trial, which opened in June.
American Tyler Thompson Jr, centre, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. / Photo: AP
September 13, 2024

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has handed down death sentences to 37 people, including three Americans, after convicting them on charges of taking part in a coup attempt.

"The court pronounces the harshest sentence: the death penalty," court president Freddy Ehume said on Friday, following the trial of 51 people that began in early June.

The defendants, who also included a Briton, Belgian, Canadian and several Congolese, can appeal the verdict on charges that included terrorism, murder and criminal association. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial.

Six people were killed during the botched coup attempt led by the little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga in May that targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi. Malanga was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

Malanga's 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a US citizen, and two other Americans were convicted in the the attack. His mother, Brittney Sawyer, has said her son is innocent and was simply following his father, who considered himself president of a shadow government in exile.

The other Americans were Tyler Thompson Jr, who flew to Africa from Utah with the younger Malanga for what his family believed was a vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

The company was set up in Mozambique in 2022, according to an official journal published by Mozambique's government, and a report by the Africa Intelligence newsletter.

Thompson's family maintains he had no knowledge of the elder Malanga's intentions, no plans for political activism and didn't even plan to enter DRC. He and the Malangas were meant to travel only to South Africa and Eswatini, Thompson's stepmother said.

The reading out of the verdict and sentencing before the open-air military court were broadcast live on television.

Last month, the military prosecutor, Lt Col Innocent Radjabu called on the judges to sentence to death all of the defendants, except for one who suffers from "psychological problems".

Earlier this year, DRC reinstated the death penalty, lifting a more than two-decade-old moratorium, as authorities struggle to curb violence and militant attacks in the country.

