WORLD
4 MIN READ
Third man 'self-immolates' to protest Israel's Gaza genocide, US complicity
Matt Nelson of Boston reportedly sets himself on fire outside Israeli consulate, becoming latest individual in US to self-immolate to protest Israel's genocidal war in Gaza being carried out with American weapons.
Third man 'self-immolates' to protest Israel's Gaza genocide, US complicity
Matt Nelson recorded this video before he reportedly self-immolated outside of the Israeli consulate in Boston. / Photo: YouTube / Others
September 14, 2024

Matt Nelson, an anti-war activist, has reportedly self-immolated in protest against the US complicity in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and its impact on the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday, before the self-immolation, a video surfaced on YouTube in which Nelson condemned the Biden administration for its material and political support of Israel's brutal siege and carnage in Gaza.

"My name is Matt Nelson and I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest," he says in the video.

"The protest I’m about to engage in is a call to our government to stop supplying Israel with the money and weapons it uses to imprison and murder innocent Palestinians, to pressure Israel to end the genocide in Gaza, and to support the ICC indictment of Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government," he says.

He continues, "We call ourselves the greatest nation in history yet we spend more on weapons of war than we do on educating our children helping the homeless and ensuring all Americans have equal rights and protecting the environment combined."

At the end of the video, he calls upon those who "are of the same mind" to demand American members of Congress to act on the stated goals of his act of protest.

"A democracy is supposed to serve the will of the people, not the interests of the wealthy."

He concludes by leaving viewers with a succinct urge: "Take the power back [and] free Palestine."

TRT World contacted the media relations bureau of the Boston Police Department but received no comment thus far.

RelatedUS soldier's fiery protest against Gaza 'genocide' ends with his death

'Free Palestine': Self-immolators' final message

Nelson's is the third reported case since October 7 of an American citizen self-immolating outside an Israeli embassy or consulate to protest the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people and the Biden administration's complicity.

In December of 2023, an unknown protester set herself on fire outside of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta. Officials who arrived at the site recounted it as an "act of extreme political protest". A Palestinian flag was found near the site of the self-immolation.

On February 25 of this year, Aaron Bushnell, an active duty US Air Force member, self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. He died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital; until he was no longer able, he repeatedly yelled, "Free Palestine."

RelatedAn American historian’s reflections on self-immolation as an act of protest

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 others in nearly 11 months of war.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of the iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000 or higher.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and put in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

Israeli bombardment has laid waste to much of Gaza and displaced almost the entire 2.4 million population. Israel is accused of carrying out genocide in Gaza in the International Court of Justice while prosecutors at the International Criminal Court are seeking arrest warrants for extremist Israeli leaders including Benjamin Netanyahu.

RelatedWill of Aaron Bushnell says his ashes must rest in liberated Palestine
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us