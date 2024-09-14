WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu using Gaza war to evade corruption trial: ex-Israeli general
A former senior Israeli military official has said that Netanyahu has trapped Israel in a continuous security crisis with no end in sight.
Netanyahu using Gaza war to evade corruption trial: ex-Israeli general
Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade./ Photo: AA
September 14, 2024

A former senior Israeli military official has urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible, describing the situation as a "dire quagmire."

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former head of operations for the Israeli army, criticised the ongoing war, stating that Israel is "stuck in Gaza and bleeding."

Ziv, who previously led the Gaza Division, asserted that the war has become a source of political stability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

He suggested that Netanyahu might prolong the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to imprisonment.

Ziv added that after a year of what he called the longest and most exhausting war in Israel's history, the country finds itself trapped in a continuous security crisis with no end in sight.

He noted that the situation is not improving and lacks a clear path toward resolution. He emphasised that the war, which Netanyahu claimed was on the verge of victory six months ago, now appears endless.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

RelatedNetanyahu risks Israel's future for his political survival
SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us