TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye send medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
It's a message of solidarity with the Lebanese people, says Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad.
Türkiye send medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
A military cargo plane, carrying medical supplies sent from Turkiye to Lebanon lands at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. / Photo: AA
September 25, 2024

A Turkish aircraft has arrived in Lebanon carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese healthcare system amid ongoing Israeli bombings that have killed hundreds of people.

"The Turkish medical aid aircraft sends a message of solidarity with our (Lebanese) people in the face of Israel's brutal assault," Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been firing at each other since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

RelatedHezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv for 'first time ever' — Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us