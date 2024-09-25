As Israel’s war spreads from Gaza into Lebanon, the world watches with concern as the latest conflict risks pulling the region deeper into an economic crisis. The young Muslim community around the world is besotted with anxiety and anger over the inaction of leading global powers.

From New York to London and Tokyo, Muslim students have been protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of prolonging the deadly war for his own political survival.

For Oneir Raza, a recent graduate of Cambridge University in the UK, Israeli air strikes killing more than 500 people in one day in Lebanon is heartbreaking - especially after what happened in Gaza.

“There’s a lot of anger and frustration in the community—not just because of the immediate destruction, but because it feels like we keep seeing the same cycle of violence without any real change,” she tells TRT World.

“Many of us feel like the cost of civilian life is overlooked in the global response, and it just adds to the sense of injustice. What we really need is a solution that addresses the rights of everyone involved.”

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pleaded with the world leaders not to turn their face away from the Israeli atrocities.

For many Muslim students, Israel’s war on its neighbour strikes a personal and emotional chord, fuelling feelings of anger, grief, and frustration.

The destruction in Gaza and now Lebanon has heightened their sense of marginalisation and solidarity with those suffering. As the violence spreads, young Muslims worldwide are increasingly vocal, demanding an end to the bloodshed and a resolution to the humanitarian crisis.

Israel has killed at least 41,467 Palestinians and wounded over 95,921 in Gaza.

‘Like bystanders’

Khadija Mahar, a college student in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi, feels that religion is a major reason behind Israel committing genocide in Palestine, bombing Lebanon and getting away with it.

“While I continue to pray for our oppressed brothers and sisters around the world, I am reminded again and again of the state our Ummah is in by the horrors Israel continues to inflict on us,” she said.

“While we act like bystanders, Israel continues to destroy one country after another, and as Muslims, this helplessness should scare us and wake us. This is not normal. This is not okay. Boycotting works, donating works, sharing works, praying works, working on ourselves works, and so we should continue to do whatever is in our power to help the oppressed.”

What’s terrifying for many young people is the impunity with which Israel is taking its war to Lebanon.

A law student at the University of Nottingham who did not wish to be named says that it was horrifying that instead of an end to the bloodshed in the region, Israel is expanding its campaign into another country.

“Israel is acting in clear violation of international law, killing and maiming innocent men, women and children,” said the 34-year-old.

“By allowing Israel to act with impunity, the international community is sending a message to the world that whether Muslim or Christian - brown lives don't matter. The Israeli and American military-industrial complex is free to make a profit for its shareholders from the blood of innocent children - so long as those kids don't have blue eyes or blond hair.”

Israel’s decision to go to war on two fronts is rooted in its own internal politics and security dynamics, analysts say.

Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which draws critical support from Jewish settlers who are bent on pushing out Palestinians from their ancestral homes in the occupied West Bank, is playing a crucial role in Tel Aviv’s war strategy, says Aylin Cicek, an international relations professor at Istanbul University.

“While most Israeli administrations would likely view these threats in similar terms, the intensity and timing of the response reflect the distinct approach of the current leadership,” she tells TRT World.

“Despite the real risks of escalation and international backlash, Israel’s leadership likely prioritises long-term security over diplomatic consequences.”