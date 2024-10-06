A massive explosion has targeted a convoy of dozens of Chinese travellers near an international airport in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi late Sunday, killing at least one local and injuring 10 other people, including one Chinese national, police and local media reported.

Zia Lanjar, home minister for the southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that an improvised explosive device had targeted the convoy carrying Chinese nationals outside the airport, and had injured one of them.

He said the injured person had been taken to the hospital.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

Related Pakistan foils BLA terror attack on naval air station in Balochistan

The BLA has long targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan, accusing them of stealing resources of the mineral-rich southwestern Balochistan province.

Footage on local broadcaster Geo News showed giant plumes of fire coming from several damaged vehicles as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze.

The condition of at least two of the injured was said to be precarious.

Sources at Jinnah International Airport said around 40 Chinese nationals had arrived on a China Air flight at 9.45 pm local time (1645 GMT).

The explosion was heard miles away from the airport.

All airport installations are safe, and there is no change in flight operations, authorities said.