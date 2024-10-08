Tuesday, October 8, 2024

1940 GMT — The Israeli army ordered the evacuation of patients and staff at three hospitals in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Israel “demands the evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Al-Awda Hospital from patients and health personnel,” it said in a statement.

Israeli troops arrested "a paramedic who accompanied a critical care patient during their transfer from Kamal Adwan Hospital despite prior coordination,” according to the statement, that noted the army is besieging the Kamal Adwan Hospital and firing at its administrative headquarters.

The army threatened the hospitals with "destruction, killing, and arrest" if they did not evacuate, similar to what happened at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City which has been besieged for weeks at a time since last November, it added.

The ministry warned that the Kamal Adwan Hospital could stop functioning within hours because of a lack of fuel.

Gaza health officials pleaded for the "serious protection for health institutions and their staff, especially in northern Gaza."

1936 GMT — UN official warns about 'use of reproductive violence in unfolding genocide in Gaza'

The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls denounced the ill-treatment of Palestinian women and children by Israel and warned about the use of reproductive violence unfolding in Gaza.

Reem Alsalem responded to Anadolu's question during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York about Israel systematically targeting women and children in Gaza, given reports of increased deaths, sexual violence and the destruction of a fertility clinic.

"I'm sure you are aware that I have also repeatedly spoken and expressed alarm at the treatment of Palestinian women and children, civilians," she said, noting sexual violence experienced by not only Palestinian women but also Palestinian men by Israel.

1929 GMT — 7 including women and children killed in Israeli air strike on Syrian capital

At least seven civilians, including children and women, were killed, and 11 others injured in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, according to Syria's regime media.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air strike with three missiles from the occupied Golan, targeting a residential building in the densely populated Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus,” SANA news agency reported, citing an unnamed military source.

1830 GMT — Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon into Israel

The Israeli army said evening that it discovered a Hezbollah tunnel extending 10 meters from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory.

A military statement said that the army “located and dismantled a Hezbollah underground tunnel that crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar'it community.”

The tunnel, which was located several months ago, is blocked at the border area and does not have an exit point into Israeli territory.

“The tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities,” the statement claimed.

1708 GMT — Netanyahu claims Israel has killed Nasrallah's successors

Israeli forces have killed the would-be successors of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, without naming them.

"We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement," Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace the slain Nasrallah, had probably been "eliminated". It was not immediately clear who Netanyahu meant by the "replacement of the replacement".

"Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years," Netanyahu said in the video message directed at the people of Lebanon.

1641 GMT — 'Nightmare in Gaza is now entering atrocious, abominable second year': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern for the escalating humanitarian and political crises in Gaza and Lebanon as he condemned violations of international law.

Guterres warned that Gaza is entering a devastating second year of crisis, calling it a "nightmare" marked by humanitarian, political, diplomatic, and moral collapse. He highlighted the immense suffering, noting over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, with thousands still missing under rubble.

Guterres condemned violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and emphasised the critical role of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), cautioning against Israeli legislation that could limit the agency's efforts, which he said would worsen the already dire situation.

He also raised alarms about an escalating conflict in Lebanon, warning of a potential all-out war as Israeli strikes have already killed over 2,000 people and displaced more than 1 million.

1640 GMT — Death toll from yearlong Israeli assaults on Lebanon surpasses 2,000

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 2,119, with another 10,019 injured since Oct. 8, 2023.

The ministry said in a statement that during the past 24 hours 36 people were killed and 150 others injured.

In a separate statement, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin stated: “During the past 24 hours, 137 air strikes were recorded, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the aggression to 9,400."

Yassin added: "990 centres have been opened to accommodate displaced people, of which 781 centres have reached their maximum capacity, with 181,700 displaced individuals registered in the shelters.”

1634 GMT — Israeli protesters block road to Netanyahu's office demanding hostage swap deal

Israeli protesters blocked the road that leads to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem and demanded a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

The Walla news website said protesters placed ballot boxes on the road to demand early elections and advocated for a hostage swap.

The site confirmed that police forcibly cleared protesters and detained seven.

Rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism party earlier urged Netanyahu to explore all options to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza, even if it requires negotiations.

The demand followed a warning from Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, Qassam Brigades, who said he does not rule out the possibility of Israeli captives in Gaza entering a "dark tunnel," indicating the complexities of the situation and the uncertainty regarding their future.

1350 GMT — Nearly 50 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza and Lebanon — army

At least 48 Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, according to the Israeli army's website.

Israel ramped up its ground offensive on Lebanon's southern coast, deploying more troops and urging civilians near the Mediterranean to evacuate.

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the Israeli city of Haifa after the Israeli military reported 85 projectiles crossing from Lebanon.

1324 GMT — Qatar launches aid airlift to Lebanon amid Israeli onslaught

Qatar launched an airlift between Doha and Beirut to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater said 10 C-17 planes loaded with medical supplies, shelter materials, and food will be sent to Lebanon throughout October.

“In terms of Qatar's support for the Lebanese Republic, this support is longstanding and ongoing,” the diplomat said during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.

“It is support for Lebanon's national institutions and the Lebanese Armed Forces, which play a local role in this context, as well as support for the health sector and humanitarian relief,” she added.

1317 GMT — Iran threatens ‘crushing response’ to any Israeli attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed a “crushing response” to any Israeli attacks against his country.

“We advise the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test Iran’s will,” he said on Tuesday, at an event in Tehran attended by the ambassadors of Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.

“Any attack on Iran will be met with a crushing response,” he warned.

The top Iranian diplomat said that last year’s Hamas attack against Israel “led to significant developments that were not in Tel Aviv's favour.”

Araghchi warned that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure “would be met with a firm response.”

1235 GMT — WFP calls for de-escalation in Lebanon amid years of accumulated crisis

The World Food Program (WFP) has called for de-escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, saying the humanitarian needs in the country have "already been wracked by accumulated problems over the last few years."

"Diplomatic and political solutions must be found because of the significance of the humanitarian need in a country … not least the economic crisis, but also the fragility that comes from hosting the equivalent of 25 percent of their population in refugees and really a country which is already on its knees and that cannot cope with an extended period of crisis such as we are facing right now," said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s country director of Lebanon told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Nothing that over 1.2 million have been affected by the current crisis in Lebanon, Hollingworth said that more than 200,000 people live in 973 formal shelters inside Beirut.

He added that 773 of those shelters were absolutely "chock-a-block full."

1233 GMT — Denmark renews call for nationals to leave Lebanon immediately

Denmark has renewed its urgent call for Danish nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, citing the increasing risk that commercial flights may be halted without prior notice in the coming days.

“Travel now while it's still possible. There is an increasing and significant risk that commercial opportunities will cease altogether without warning. Don't wait for a direct flight to Denmark, but book the first available tickets out of the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1056 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting that 20% of the population has been displaced due to intensified bombings by Israel and escalating conflict across the region.

Speaking at the European Parliament, Borrell underscored the dire situation at t he Gaza border and its impact on Lebanon, where Hezbollah's rocket attacks and Israel's military response have escalated tensions.

"The bombings are incredibly strong, and towns centres are being affected too," he said.

Borrell revealed that approximately 50,000 displaced Lebanese have fled to Syria, and estimated civilian casualties have already reached 2,000.

1051 GMT — Hezbollah backs Lebanon speaker’s efforts to reach ceasefire with Israel

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it backs political efforts by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to reach a ceasefire with Israel.

“We have full confidence in the big brother Berri,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

"We support political efforts led by Berri with its primary goal of a ceasefire,” he added.

Qassem said any other discussions “have no place for Hezbollah before the ceasefire.”

Qassem said Hezbollah’s military capabilities are still “intact.”

"The group is strictly organised. We have overcome the painful blows and alternatives have been secured in all locations without exception,” he added.

1009 GMT — Biden to meet Scholz, Macron, Starmer in Berlin

US President Joe Biden plans to meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, a German government source said.

Afterwards Biden, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer are to travel to the US air base at Ramstein for talks on military support for Ukraine, to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders, the source said Tuesday.

0953 GMT — Scores of rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel

Israeli army has said it detected launch of some 85 rockets from Lebanon toward Haifa, Galilee region in northern Israel.

0950 GMT — Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up 30 more Palestinians on Tuesday in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners’ affairs group.

The raids targeted the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem, and Nablus in the occupied territory, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.

The new arrests brought to 11,200 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last year, including those who were later released, according to Palestinian figures.

0911 GMT — UN agencies warn of food shortages, disease outbreaks in Lebanon

World Food Programme has voiced concern over Lebanon's ability to feed itself, saying thousands of hectares of farmland across the country's south has been destroyed or abandoned due to Israeli attacks.

"Agriculture-wise, food production-wise, (there is) extraordinary concern for Lebanon's ability to continue to feed itself," Matthew Hollingworth, WFP country director in Lebanon, told a Geneva press briefing, adding that harvests will not occur and that produce is rotting in fields.

At the same briefing, World Health Organization official Ian Clarke in Beirut warned that there was a much higher risk of disease outbreaks among Lebanon's displaced population.

"We are facing a situation where there is a much higher risk of disease outbreaks, such as acute watery diarrhoea, hepatitis A, and a number of vaccine preventable diseases," Clarke said.

0906 GMT — Hezbollah deputy chief says group's capabilities intact, supports ceasefire efforts

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem has said in a televised address that the Iran-backed group's capabilities were intact and its militants were pushing back Israeli ground incursions, despite the "painful blows" inflicted by Israel in recent weeks.

Qassem said the group supported the efforts of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to secure a ceasefire, without providing further details on any conditions demanded by Hezbollah.

0902 GMT — US secretary of state, Egyptian foreign minister discuss latest developments in Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with his Egyptian Foreign Minister Bedr Abdulati.

In a phone call, Blinken thanked Abdulati for Egypt’s continued efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that would secure the release of Israeli hostages and for the role Egypt plays to “resolve the conflict in Sudan,” according to a US State Department statement.

Blinken emphasised the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 so that civilians in both Israel and Lebanon can safely return home, the statement said.

0840 GMT — Australian parliament passes motion calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Australia’s parliament has passed a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, local media reported.

The motion moved by the ruling Labor Party, passed with a majority of 85 while 54 lawmakers from the opposition opposed it, according to the ABC News broadcaster.

The motion called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and stressed the need to break the "cycle of violence." It also affirmed support for a two-state solution as the only option to "ensure a just and enduring peace."

0754 GMT — Israel carries out fresh air strikes in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have carried out a series of air strikes in several areas across Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburb.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, the warplanes targeted the Tahouitet al Ghadir area near Beirut's airport and the Burj al Barajneh area, both in Beirut's southern suburb areas.

Earlier, the news agency reported Israeli air strikes in several areas and towns around Tyre city in southern Lebanon.

It added that at dawn, the Israeli warplanes struck several villages in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon, including the Younine village and Nabi Chit town.

0758 GMT — Israeli tanks push deeper into Jabalia in northern Gaza, residents say

Israel has sent tanks deeper into Jabalia in northern Gaza and advised people to leave as it pounded the historic Palestinian refugee camp from the air, residents say.

Palestinian medics said casualties had been reported in Jabalia but that they were unable to reach areas under fire.

"Jabalia is being wiped out," was repeated in many messages posted on social media by Palestinians in Gaza.

0700 GMT — Israel deploys more troops to Lebanon, expands to southwest

The Israeli military has reported that a "reserve division" has been initiated in southwestern Lebanon.

"The 146th Division is the inaugural reserve unit to engage in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing actions against Hezbollah," a message on Telegram stated.

This reserve division adds to the three active army divisions—the 98th, 36th, and 91st — that are currently deployed in southern Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel.

It reported that this development increases the number of troops involved in Israel's ground offensive, bringing the total number of soldiers in Lebanon to over 15,000.

0700 GMT — Iran's foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, other countries starting Tuesday: ISNA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region starting on Tuesday to discuss regional issues and work on stopping Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

Earlier, Araqchi warned Israel that said any attack on Iran's infrastructure will be faced with retaliation.

0659 GMT — One more Israeli soldier killed, another injured in fighting in northern Gaza

One more Israeli soldier has been killed and another wounded in fighting in northern Gaza, the Israeli army said.

In a statement, the army identified the deceased soldier as Staff Sgt. Noam Israel Abdu, 20, of the army's Bislamach Brigade's 17th Battalion.

The soldier's death brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza on October 27 to 350, while the army's death toll since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on October 7 jumps to 730.

Separately, the army said one soldier was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel news website.

0644 GMT — Maduro condemns Israel’s attacks on Gaza, calls for Palestine’s liberation

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza and called for the liberation of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a radio interview, Maduro stated that defending Palestine’s rights to life, independence, and existence is aligned with defending the rights of Venezuela, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Describing the conflict as a "critical battle against fascism and colonialism," Maduro pointed to the US and UK as the primary drivers of the escalating violence in the Middle East, accusing them of waging a war of extermination against Palestinians.

0640 GMT — Hamas will rise 'like a phoenix' from the ashes: leader says

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has said the Palestinian resistance group would rise "like a phoenix" from the ashes despite heavy losses during Israel's war on Gaza

"Palestinian history is made of cycles," Meshaal, 68, a senior Hamas figure under overall leader Yahya Sinwar, told Reuters in an interview.

"We go through phases where we lose martyrs and we lose part of our military capabilities, but then the Palestinian spirit rises again, like the phoenix, thanks to God."

0617 GMT — Türkiye set to evacuate nationals from Lebanon amid rising tensions

The evacuation of Turkish nationals, who have applied to leave Lebanon, will take place on Wednesday by sea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said two Turkish Navy ships with a total capacity of 2,000 passengers are expected to sail to Beirut on Tuesday.

“Details of the evacuation process will be communicated to our citizens who have contacted the Consulate Call Center,” it said, adding that should the need arise, evacuation would continue in the following days.

“Preparations to meet the needs of our citizens upon their arrival in Türkiye have been completed,” the ministry said.

0452 GMT — Israel claims killing of senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut

Israeli army has claimed that it killed Suhail Hussein Husseini, a senior commander in Hezbollah, during a strike in Beirut.

The army said Husseini played a key role in facilitating the transfer of weapons from Iran and overseeing their distribution among Hezbollah's various factions.

Additionally, he was said to have been involved in the financial planning and strategic management of critical projects within the organisation.

There has been no response on the claim from Hezbollah.

For its part, Hezbollah has claimed missile attacks on the Israeli port city of Haifa and a military base near the central city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

0445 GMT — IFRC expresses solidarity with war victims

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has voiced its solidarity with the victims of Israel's war on Gaza and called for peace.

“The world is on edge. Hostages must be returned, air strikes must cease, and aid must be allowed to reach those who need it most,” IFRC President Kate Forbes and Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.

Chapagain criticised the lack of progress in political and diplomatic efforts to end Israel's war, asserting that “humanitarian assistance cannot substitute for political will.”

0258 GMT — China to provide emergency medical supplies to Lebanon

China will provide emergency medical supplies to Lebanon, China's official foreign aid agency, the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said.

Li Ming, spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement that as the fighting escalated recently, explosions and air strikes "have occurred in many places in Lebanon, causing a large number of casualties".

"At the request of the Lebanese government, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian medical supplies to Lebanon to help Lebanon carry out medical assistance," the statement said.

0200 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters gather in New York

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters flooded various New York City neighbourhoods to mark the first anniversary of the Israeli genocidal war on the blockaded enclave.

Demonstrators got into scuffles with police, and multiple people were taken into custody.

Hoisting Palestinian flags and pounding drums, the protesters chanted "Free, Free Palestine" and "Gaza."

0034 GMT —Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in Gaza on war anniversary

Israel has killed at least 50 Palestinians and wounded dozens in attacks across besieged Gaza, health sources said.

Health sources said three Palestinians were killed in an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a tent near Al-Furqan Mosque in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Five Palestinians were killed and 18 injured in two separate air strikes on other locations in the camp.

Another 16 Palestinians were killed in separate attacks to the east and west of Khan Younis.

In Rafah city, eight Palestinians were killed in an attack by Israeli warplanes targeting a home in the Miraj area, and one Palestinian was killed in an attack in the Khirbet al-Ades area.

2316 GMT — Over 1,000 march to Israeli Embassy in Greek capital on 1st anniversary of Gaza genocide

More than 1,000 people marched to the Israeli Embassy in the Greek capital, Athens, on the first anniversary of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Gathering at Eleftherias Park close to the American Embassy, the crowd carried banners expressing solidarity with Palestinians and Lebanese and condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians and the policies of the US, European Union and NATO.

They waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags as they marched to the Israeli Embassy.

During the march, they also chanted slogans including "Victory to the resistance," "Free Palestine" and "From the river to sea, Palestine will be free."

2052 GMT — US urges Israel not to attack Beirut airport

The United States warned Israel not to attack Beirut airport or the roads leading to it, as the Israeli army carried out intensive strikes in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

"We think it's very important that not only the airport be open, but that the roads to the airport be open, so that American citizens who want to leave can get out, but also citizens of other countries," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

2050 GMT — Hezbollah strikes intelligence unit in Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it targeted a military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv in a missile attack.

2038 GMT — Israel says five projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel

The Israeli army said approximately five projectiles were fired into the country from Lebanon, some of them were intercepted by the aerial defence system.

"Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

"Some were intercepted by the IAF (air force), and the rest fell in open areas."

2032 GMT — Norway calls for ceasefire amid 'unimaginable suffering' in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon

Norway has called for a ceasefire as "unimaginable suffering" of the civilian population continues in besieged Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

In a statement, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stressed that a negotiated two-state solution and respect for international law are the only way to bring lasting stability and security for everyone living in this region.

"Children and young people throughout the Middle East have the right to grow up in peace and security," he said.

"Since October 7 last year, we have witnessed an intense and dramatic war in the Middle East, which has caused unimaginable suffering for the civilian population and many deaths in Gaza, the West Bank and now also in Lebanon," he said.

"Millions of people have had to flee. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic," he added.

