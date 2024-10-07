Monday, October 7, 2024

1737 GMT — The Israeli army has declared four areas "closed military zone" in the country's northwest border with Lebanon.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Hanita, and Arab al Aramshe in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 22:00 today. Entry to this area is prohibited," the army said.

1758 GMT — Hezbollah tells fighters not to attack Israeli troops near peacekeepers

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it ordered its fighters not to attack Israeli troops who recently moved behind a UN peacekeeping position near a Lebanese border village.

The statement came a day after UNIFIL had warned Israel's operations near their position at Maroun al Ras were "extremely dangerous" and compromised their safety, adding it had repeatedly informed Israel of their concerns.

Hezbollah said it reported "unusual movement of Israeli enemy forces behind a UNIFIL position, on the outskirts of the border village of Maroun al Ras".

It ordered fighters "not to take action... to preserve the lives of the peacekeepers", quoting a field commander in its statement.

The group accused Israel of "trying to use UNIFIL forces as human shields".

1747 GMT — Yemen's Houthis fire missile at Israel

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks against Israel, where the military said earlier it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

The Houthis fired at "two military targets of the Israeli enemy" in the Tel Aviv area with two missiles, its military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, adding drones were also launched at several Israel targets.

1735 GMT — Israeli ground assaults in Lebanon so far continue to be limited: US

The US said it does not want to see UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces put in danger in any way as Israel continues its ground offensive.

“UNIFIL force plays an important role in establishing security in Lebanon, and ultimately, we want to see them able to do their job implementing UN Security Council resolution 1701,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

When asked if the US still sees Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon as a “limited operation”, Miller responded: "We have seen the ground operations so far continue to be limited."

Miller said the US supports Israel targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon but expects it to do in way that “complies with international humanitarian law and minimizes civilian casualties.”

1633 GMT — Israel to expand its offensive to south Lebanon coast

The Israeli army said it would expand its assault against Hezbollah to Lebanon's coast south of the Al-Awali river, and warned people to stay away from the shore in the area.

The army "will soon operate in the maritime area against Hezbollah's terrorist activities" south of the Al-Awali river, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement published in Arabic on social media.

1618 GMT — Over 400,000 people fled to Syria in around two weeks: Lebanon

Lebanon's government said that more than 400,000 people had fled an Israeli escalation against Lebanon's Hezbollah across the border into Syria in less than two weeks.

More than 300,000 of those who escaped from September 23 to Saturday were Syrians returning to their war-torn country, while more than 102,000 were Lebanese, a governmental crisis unit said.

1610 GMT — Iran hails October 7 as 'turning point in history'

Iran praised Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as a decisive moment for Palestinians as it marked the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Israeli soil.

"The operation on October 7, 2023... was a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against the occupation and oppression of the Zionist regime," Iran's foreign ministry said.

It described the attack as a release of "the Palestinian people's pent-up historic anger against eight decades of occupation, murder and genocide".

The statement also accused Israel's allies of supporting these actions, saying: "Supporters of the occupying regime, especially the United States, have been complicit in the crimes of this regime" against Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians and Yemenis."

1604 GMT — Israel's military eases some restrictions for residents of north

Israel's military said it was partially easing some restrictions for residents in areas in northern Israel that were put in place after Hezbollah in Lebanon increased the intensity of its cross-border rocket fire in recent weeks.

The military said that the "activity scale will be changed from Limited Activity to Partial Activity," adding that educational activities in those areas can now be held if they are adjacent to bomb shelters or other safe rooms.

"The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged," it said.

1541 GMT — Hezbollah again launched rockets at areas north of Israel's Haifa

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched rockets at areas north of the Israel city of Haifa for the second time in the day.

It said it fired a "large rocket salvo" at the areas in the afternoon.

1518 GMT — Iran vows to hit back against any Israeli strike

Iran said it would respond firmly to any Israeli attack on its soil, stressing that it did not want a wider war in the region.

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said the Islamic Republic was "not afraid of war and will give a firm and appropriate response to any new action by the Zionist regime".

1447 GMT — Surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen towards Israel

Israel's military said air defences intercepted a missile fired from Yemen during the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

"A surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen," where Iran-backed group have previously launched missiles towards Israel, the military said in a statement, with warning sirens audible in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

1326 GMT — Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut airport

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit near the country's only airport in Beirut, close to Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the capital.

"Israel conducted an air strike near the airport," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district," after earlier saying "series of strikes" hit other south Lebanon locations.

1250 GMT — About 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into Israel: army

Israel's military said that the Lebanon's Hezbollah had fired some 135 projectiles into Israel, as the country marked the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"As of 17:00 (14:00 GMT Monday), approximately 135 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, as air raid sirens sounded frequently across northern Israel.

1148 GMT — Israel army conducts 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army said its air force was launching extensive strikes across southern Lebanon claiming to targetHezbollah positions.

"The IAF (air force) is currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement.

Besides, two major hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs are unable to provide service after Israeli forces conducted overnight air strikes that severely damaged the facilities, a Lebanese medical source.

The source told Anadolu on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media that Saint Therese Hospital and Al Rassoul Al Azam Hospital are both rendered inoperable due to the Israeli air strikes.

Al Rassoul Al Azam is one of the largest hospitals in the Lebanese capital, the source added.

1136 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters in Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present," municipal official Reda Ashour said.

The ministry reported the "killing of 10 firefighters" who were "in the building ready to go out on rescue missions", adding efforts to remove the rubble were ongoing.

1125 GMT — Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide': Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed that Israel would pay a price for the "genocide" in Gaza as he marked the first anniversary of the war.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Branding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "butcher of Gaza" and comparing him to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler, Erdogan said: "just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way."

1058 GMT — Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: ministry

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in confrontations between youths and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

1058 GMT — South Lebanon official says Israeli strike kills 8 firefighters

An official in south Lebanon has said an Israeli strike in the region overnight killed eight firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present. The bodies of eight of them have been retrieved until now", municipal official Reda Ashour said, bringing to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year, according to an AFP tally.

1048 GMT — Germany renews call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his country’s support for Israel, but also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, to enable the release of hostages and aid deliveries.

Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Scholz once again condemned the October 7 attacks, expressed his sympathy with the Israeli victims, and underlined that Germany will continue supporting Israel's security.

“It is so obvious one year of war has brought unimaginable suffering for the Palestinian population in Gaza. The daily experience of violence and hunger is no basis on which good things can grow. People need hope and perspectives,” he continued.

The German chancellor underlined that only a negotiated two-state solution could bring long-lasting peace and security both for the Israelis and the Palestinians.

1019 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says it attacked north of Israel's Haifa

Lebanese Hezbollah group attacked areas north of Israel's Haifa with a missile salvo, it said in a statement, in a second assault on Monday after the group had earlier rained rockets on the northern Israeli port city.

1006 GMT — Death toll from Israel's ongoing onslaught on Gaza tops 41,900

At least 39 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war last year to 41,909, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 97,303 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 137 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

0914 GMT — Israel kills 41,909 Palestinians in Gaza in a year

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 41,909 people have been killed in Israel's war since October 7, 2023.

The toll includes 39 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 97,303 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.

0908 GMT — Commander of Iran's Quds Force is 'in good health'

The top Commander of Iran's Quds Force Esmail Qaani is in "good health", the force's deputy commander Iraj Masjedi has said, after Iranian security sources told Reuters he had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut last week.

"He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some ask us to issue a statement... there is no need for this", Masjedi was quoted as saying by state media in reference to Qaani.

One of the officials said Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine.

The official said he was not meeting Safieddine.

0833 GMT — Israel deploys another army division for ground operation in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said it deployed a new division for its ongoing ground operation in southern Lebanon.

“Since the beginning of the war, the 91st Division has conducted a significant amount of offensive and defensive operations in order to degrade and strike the Hezbollah organization and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, using ground and aerial strikes,” a military statement said.

In recent days, the Israeli army announced the deployment of its 98th and 36th divisions in southern Lebanon as part of its broader offensive there.

0825 GMT — Hamas fires barrage of rockets at Israel on Oct 7 anniversary

Hamas in Gaza fired four rockets into Israel on the anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 last year.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack targeting Tel Aviv, Reuters news agency reported.

Additionally, the group stated that it attacked Israeli forces in various locations throughout Gaza.

The Israeli military reported three rockets were intercepted while a fourth landed in an open area.

There were no reports of casualties or damage from the rocket fire.

In response, Israel launched a series of artillery and air strikes overnight and into Monday to prevent what it described as an imminent attack.

0725 GMT — Israel army says deployed third troop division in Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that it has deployed a third troop division in Lebanon.

0708 GMT — Hezbollah says 'cancerous' Israel must be 'eliminated'

Hezbollah stated that the "cancerous" presence of Israel must be "eliminated."

0707 GMT — Belgium renews call for ceasefire on Middle East conflict anniversary

Belgium renewed its appeal for a ceasefire in the Middle East, marking the one-year anniversary of the ongoing conflict.

"Belgium is mobilising every day for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and peace negotiations leading to a two-state solution," said Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on X.

Reflecting on the past year, Lahbib noted that "tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives" and emphasized the necessity of respecting international and humanitarian law in the region.

0619 GMT — Gaza faces devastation and displacement after year-long war

One year into a devastating Israeli war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians continue to be forcibly displaced across Gaza amid destruction, hunger, and fear.

The Israeli genocide has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine

The assault has caused massive destruction across the Palestinian enclave with the United Nations estimating the debris of destroyed buildings at over 42 million tons.

The UN estimates that over 163,000 buildings, or two-thirds of pre-war structures in Gaza, have been damaged or flattened in the Israeli war.

0451 GMT — Police in Germany use tear gas on protesters at pro-Palestine rally in Berlin

German police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district as they marked the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.

Demonstrators gathered at Kottbusser Tor Square holding banners with slogans such as "Stop Arming Israel," "End the Genocide" and "Freedom for Gaza."

They also condemned police violence during pro-Palestine rallies over the past year.

Police halted the march near Kottbusser Damm and the Lenau Street intersection, preventing protesters from advancing to Herrmann Square. Clashes erupted, leading to a heavy-handed police response.

0307 GMT — One Israeli soldier killed in combat in northern Israel, military says

Israel's military said in a statement early on Monday that one soldier had been killed in combat on the Lebanese border and two soldiers were severely injured.

0233 GMT — UN refugee chief calls for ceasefire, more humanitarian aid in Lebanon

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called for a ceasefire in Lebanon and increased international humanitarian support during his visit to the capital Beirut.

After meeting displaced families in schools, Filippo Grandi said "what they need most is for air strikes to stop so they can return home safely. A ceasefire in Lebanon is desperately needed".

Grandi also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, discussing support for those affected by the conflict. The commissioner emphasised the overwhelming scale of needs and the urgent requirement for more support.

0118 GMT — Israel's devastating attacks in Gaza since Oct 7 continue

Israel's year-long onslaught on Gaza has caused massive human and material losses.

The Israeli military has committed around 3,650 massacres over the past year, data released by the Palestinian media office in Gaza showed.

More than 41,800 people have been killed and over 96,800 injured, while 10,000 people are still missing or presumed dead under the rubble.

The bodies of 520 Palestinians were recovered from seven mass graves found at hospitals.

Children make up 42 percent of the deceased, women account for 27 percent and men for 31 percent.

Children have borne most of the brunt of the Israeli attacks, with 171 newborns dying moments after birth and 710 infants under one year old killed. Even fetuses have been found under the rubble. Around 25,973 children lost one or both parents.

2113 GMT — Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill 3 Palestinians, injure 11

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed three Palestinians and injured 11 others, after its warplanes targeted a tent and a centre housing displaced persons as well as a home.

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Telegram that its teams "recovered three martyrs, including a girl and a woman, due to an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City".

"Our teams are searching for other missing people among the rubble of the destroyed house," it added.

2036 GMT — Flight restrictions lifted in Iran

Flight restrictions have been lifted in Iran after ensuring safe conditions, state media reported, shortening the period of flight cancellations announced earlier by the Civil Aviation Organisation.

2014 GMT —New wave of Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburb

Official Lebanese media has reported Israeli strikes on south Beirut shortly after ultimatom by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the area — repeatedly bombarded for several consecutive days.

"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National News Agency said.

1923 GMT — Hezbollah says it struck gatherings of Israeli soldiers in northern settlements

Lebanese group Hezbollah continued its bombardment of military sites and gatherings of soldiers in northern Israeli settlements using drones and rocket fire.

In a series of statements on Telegram, the group reported that its fighters launched an aerial attack with a squadron of drones on Unit 7200's maintenance and rehabilitation base south of Haifa, "hitting their targets directly".

Hezbollah also said its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Ma'alot Tarshiha "with a rocket barrage".

