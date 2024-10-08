Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared to dodge multiple questions over Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

When the interviewer asked her about whether or not the US holds any influence over PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris said the diplomatic process is an ongoing work.

"The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles," she said, adding that the US is making clear where it stands on the need to stop the war.

In another question, the interviewer pressed: "Do we (the US) have a close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?"

Again, Harris shifted gears and said, "The better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes", ignoring the interviewer's question.

Ignoring Arab, Muslim American voices

When the interviewer started by asking her how the US would stop the war, she repeated the same baseless claims of sexual assaults on October 7, throwing the blame on the Hamas surprise attack without a mention of what might have led to that point.

In a recent interview with CNN, Harris said she had no intention of changing Joe Biden's policy towards the US if she's elected.

Arab and Muslim American community leaders have repeatedly warned Harris and the Democrats of ignoring their voices and how they might respond to that in the election, especially in swing states.