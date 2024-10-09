CLIMATE
Rising flood death toll in Niger reaches 339, over 1 million displaced
The sharp increase from the death toll reported last month, which was at least 273 people, highlights the ongoing severity of extreme weather in the Sahel nation.
Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people died. / Photo: AFP
October 9, 2024

Torrential rains in Niger have left 339 people dead and more than 1.1 million displaced since June, state media has reported, updating a previous toll.

As of September 23, the floods had impacted more than 1.1 million people, resulting in 339 fatalities and leaving another 383 injured, state news agency ANP said on Tuesday, quoting the country's civil protection agency.

Niger's interior minister last month stated at least 273 were dead and more than 700,000 affected as extreme weather slammed the Sahel nation.

Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people died.

The floods also resulted in "major losses" of equipment, livestock and food supplies.

200% more rain

A historic mosque in the Muslim nation's second city of Zinder, built in the mid-19th century, was destroyed.

Some areas of the country recorded up to 200 percent more rain than in previous years, according to the national meteorological agency.

Due to the damage to schools and number of displaced families, the government postponed the start of the school year to the end of October.

Normally lasting from June to September, Niger's rainy season often exacts a heavy toll, with 195 people dying in 2022.

Scientists have long warned that the climate crisis driven by fossil fuel emissions is making extreme weather events such as floods more frequent, intense and longer-lasting.

