UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters in the south left two Blue Helmets injured, as they accused Israel of "repeatedly" hitting their positions.

"This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall," the mission said, using an acronym for the Israeli military.

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

Here are some of the reactions to Israel's recent attack:

Türkiye

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"Israel's attack on UN forces, following its massacres of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished . The international community is obligated to ensure that Israel abides by international law," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The statement said Türkiye contributes to UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force with one corvette/frigate and five personnel stationed at the UN force’s headquarters.

It added that Türkiye will continue to bolster all initiatives that aim to foster peace in the region in line with international law.

EU

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell has condemned Israel's "inadmissible act, for which there is no justification,” adding that another "line has been dangerously crossed in Lebanon.”

“The EU reiterates its full support to UNIFIL, to its UNSC-mandated mission & its troops,” he added.

Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo strongly reacted to Israel's military attacks, describing the firing at the UN troops as “highly condemnable,” and calling for a thorough investigation, national broadcaster Yle reported.

“The case is very serious,” he was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Italy

Italy summoned the Israeli envoy to Rome because of the shelling of UN troops in southern Lebanon, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office.

“The Italian Government has formally protested to the Israeli authorities and has firmly reiterated that what is happening near the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon) contingent base is unacceptable. In this regard, the government, through the Defense Minister (Guido Crosetto) has summoned the Ambassador of Israel to Italy,” according to the statement.

It noted Italian contributions to efforts to stabilise the region, in line with the UN mandate and reiterated the fundamental role of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, saying the country continues to work to stop the hostilities and a de-escalation of the region.

Netherlands

The Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof expressed "great concern" over the escalation in the Middle East and called for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Together with international partners, the Netherlands will continue to press for a diplomatic solution, Schoof pledged.

"A ceasefire and full implementation of the relevant UN resolutions – including the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, such as Hezbollah – is necessary for the security and stability of the region," Schoof said, adding that "Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must stop."

Spain

Spain also strongly condemned the Israeli shots that have hit the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqura.

Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country demands the parties respect UNIFIL troops and that their safety must be guaranteed.

"Attacks on peacekeeping operations are a very serious violation of International Humanitarian Law and Security Council Resolution 1701," it said.

Ireland

Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister) said he was "deeply concerned" by reports that Israel's attack, saying: "Firing on peacekeepers can never be tolerated or acceptable. The Blue Helmet worn by UN peacekeepers must be sacrosanct."