Friday, October 11, 2024

1903 GMT — At least 13 Palestinians have been killed following Israeli air strikes targeting a house in the Jabalia area of Gaza, according to medics.

1813 GMT — Red Crescent ambulances in Gaza out of service due to lack of fuel

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that all its ambulances in northern Gaza were forced to stop over the lack of fuel due to the Israeli army's incursion and siege for the sixth consecutive day.

"Six ambulances are completely put out of service due to lack of fuel, as the Israeli occupation prevents the entry of fuel into northern Gaza," Raed Al-Nems, Red Crescent Society's spokesman in Gaza, told Anadolu.

He added that the halt of the ambulances paralyzed providing the ambulance service to patients and wounded people in northern Gaza.

1804 GMT — Israel's continued bombardment impacts 'entire international law': UN

UN's high representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, described Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza as "alarming" and stated that it has not only impacted the achievements in disarmament but also affected the entire international law-based order.

Nakamitsu said: "I think the impact is not just on disarmament, but it is maybe on the entire international order, on the basis of international law."

She emphasised the need for member states to return to respecting international law and the UN Charter.

She stated that they are conducting special studies on the use of large explosive weapons in densely populated areas and added that such weapons have indiscriminate effects on civilian populations.

Nakamitsu also warned over the increasing nuclear risks and rhetoric, adding: "We hope we will be able to reverse the current rather unfortunate and very dangerous trajectory."

1756 GMT — 'Absolutely' asking Israel to not hit UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he was asking Israel to stop firing at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, after two incidents in which Blue Helmets were wounded.

"Absolutely, positively," Biden said when asked by a reporter at the White House if he was asking Israel to stop, amid condemnation of Israel from the UN chief and its western allies.

1711 GMT — Ending arms exports for Gaza, Lebanon only way to stop fighting: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that "stopping the export of weapons" used in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there, and also condemned "deliberate" targeting of UN peacekeepers.

"We all know it. It's the unique lever that would end it," Macron said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus, where he also said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are "deliberately targeted" by Israeli forces.

1627 GMT — Iran rebuffs claims it is supplying arms to Lebanon

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN denied recent allegations that Tehran is supplying weapons to Lebanon.

Emphasising Iran's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the mission said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains actively involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon via multiple channels and has formally expressed its preparedness to extend medical aid and to receive the wounded – a proposition duly accepted by the Government of Lebanon."

The mission highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, adding: "Lebanon is not in need of military support."

"The foremost and urgent priority must centre upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts," it said, adding that the focus should be on alleviating the humanitarian crisis rather than escalating military involvement.

1620 GMT — Israeli air strike kills four, including three children in Gaza

At least four Palestinians, including three children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the southwestern part of Gaza City, a medical source said.

The home belonged to the al-Daya family, the source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

1614 GMT — 420,000 fled from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli attacks: UN

More than 420,000 people, mainly Syrians, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon since the beginning of Israeli attacks, the UN refugee agency said.

More than 310,000 Syrian and 110,000 Lebanese nationals have crossed to Syria on Sept. 23-Oct. 9, said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights office, at a press conference in Geneva.

Saying that Israel carried out its “heaviest” bombardment to date on Beirut city centre last night, Shamdasani, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry, said that at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 others wounded so far.

1608 GMT — One more Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza fighting

The Israeli army said that one more soldier was killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

In a military statement, the army identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Ittai Fogel, 22, of the army's 401 Brigade, but did not provide further details on how he was killed.

The soldier's death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on October 7 last year to 734.

1604 GMT — Hamas targets Israeli armoured vehicle in Gaza attack; troops killed or injured

The military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas said that it destroyed an Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC), killing and injuring its crew in northern Gaza.

Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters destroyed the Israeli APC with a Shawaz explosive device and a Yassin 105 shell in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing and injuring troops inside the armoured vehicle.

1522 GMT — Hezbollah's priority is to defeat Israel: official

Hezbollah's priority right now is defeating Israel militarily but it is open to any efforts to stop "the aggression", the head of the Lebanese group's media office, Mohammad Afif, said.

"Tel Aviv is only the start, Israel has only seen so little," Afif said in a televised press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut with the rubble of destroyed buildings behind him.

"Our absolute priority now is to defeat the enemy and force them to stop the aggression. However, any internal or external political effort to achieve a cessation of aggression is appreciated as long as it is consistent with our comprehensive vision of the battle, its circumstances and its results."

1517 GMT — US Pentagon urges Israel to ensure safety of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he urged his counterpart in Israel to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, after the group said that two UN peacekeepers had been injured in the country's south.

"I urged ensuring the safety of UNIFIL forces and coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible," Austin said in a post on X following his call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday night.

1504 GMT — Israeli strike on army checkpoint kills two Lebanese soldiers

Two Lebanese soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit a building near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province, the Lebanese army said.

1433 GMT — Israel claims to be conducting 'thorough review' after attack on UN peacekeepers

The Israeli military said it was "conducting a thorough review" to determine details of attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, after mission members were injured on consecutive days.

The military said it was notified "that two UN peacekeepers were inadvertently hurt during IDF combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details," the army said in a statement.

1432 GMT — Israel blocks WHO evacuation of sick children in Gaza: ministry

The Israeli army blocked a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation from evacuating sick children from hospitals in northern Gaza amid the worsening situation due to ongoing military raids in the area, now in their sixth day, a senior Gaza health official said.

Deputy Health Minister Maher Shamiya told Anadolu: “The army turned back the WHO delegation tasked with evacuating intensive care patients and children from northern hospitals, preventing them from reaching the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Shamiya confirmed that for the fifth time since the military raid began last Sunday, the Israeli army has blocked fuel trucks from entering Gaza and northern hospitals.

He noted that hospitals are facing a severe crisis due to an impending fuel shortage needed to power generators, which could halt operations in intensive care units and operating rooms.

“The army shoots at anything that moves, making it extremely difficult to retrieve the dead and provide medical aid to the wounded.”

1358 GMT — UN says 2 peacekeepers wounded in south Lebanon explosions

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned of "very serious risks" for their Blue Helmets after explosions wounded two mission members near the Israeli border, the second such incident in two days.

On Friday morning, "UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters was affected by explosions for the second time in the last 48 hours. Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower," the peacekeeping mission said.

A UNIFIL spokesperson said they were Sri Lankan.

1327 GMT — Israel prevents Palestinians from Friday prayers at West Bank mosque

The Israeli army prevented Palestinians in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, from performing weekly Friday prayers and continued to close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim faithfuls, leaving it open only to illegal Israeli settlers for the third consecutive day.

“Around a thousand Palestinians performed Friday prayers at a closed military checkpoint west of the mosque,” Hebron Endowments Director Ghassan Al-Rajabi told Anadolu.

He explained that Israeli authorities have closed the mosque for four days, citing Jewish holidays, and that the closure was expected to end on Saturday evening.

Al-Rajabi accused Israel of trying to "alter the Palestinian demographic around the mosque, increase illegal Israeli settlers’ presence, and simultaneously prevent the call to prayer (Adhan) and prayers."

1311 GMT — Dozens wounded by Israeli fire at Gaza school shelter: civil defence

Dozens of Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli quadcopter fire at a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza's Jabalia refugee Camp, the Civil Defence said.

It said crews were transferring the wounded to a nearby hospital.

1250 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 11 more people in southern, eastern Lebanon

At least 11 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes targeting towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese official news agency reported that four Lebanese people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the southern town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh region.

At least five people were killed and two others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel region, the agency added. In the city of Tyre, a woman died from injuries sustained days earlier in an Israeli air strike on her home, according to the National News Agency.

1200 GMT — UK 'appalled' by reports Israel fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UK government condemned the alleged firing by Israeli forces on a United Nations peacekeeper base in Lebanon, urging all parties in the conflict to "comply with international law".

"We were appalled to hear those reports and it is vital that peacekeepers and civilians are protected," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters.

1116 GMT — Israel military chief held security assessment in south Lebanon

Israel's military chief and the head of its Shin Ben security agency held a security assessment inside southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said.

"We continue to operate against the enemy and will not stop until we ensure that we can safely return the residents (evacuated from the north), not just now, but with a future outlook," said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in a video of the gathering released by the military.

"If anyone considers rebuilding these villages again, they will know that it's not worth constructing terrorist infrastructure because the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will neutralize them again." Ronen Bar, who heads the Shin Bet, said that "on a peaceful border, defence is on one side; on a wartime border, defence must be on both sides of the border with freedom of action."

1047 GMT — China condemns Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

China strongly condemned and expressed concerns over Israeli attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in southern Lebanon, state media said.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a severe violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adding that such acts are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

She urged all parties to the conflict to effectively guarantee the safety of all UN personnel and assets, including UNIFIL.

"China urges all parties concerned, Israel in particular, to take immediate measures to cool down the situation, ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and prevent the conflict from further expanding or even getting out of control," she said.

1039 GMT — The death toll from Israel's onslaught rises to 42,126: ministry

More than 42,126 Palestinians have been killed and 98,117 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1007 GMT — Lebanon PM demands UN resolution on ceasefire with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the United Nations to pass a resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Mikati told reporters the foreign ministry would ask the UN Security Council to issue a resolution demanding a "full and immediate ceasefire" and that his government was committed to Resolution 1701 which was adopted in 2006 and called for the Lebanese army and peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the south of the country.

0940 GMT — UN officials concerned about impact of north Gaza evacuation orders on polio campaign

UN officials have voiced concerns that Israeli evacuation orders in northern Gaza might affect its polio vaccination campaign set to start next week.

"I am of course, concerned about the developments in the north, and specifically with these evacuation orders," Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters in Geneva.

Jean Gough, UNICEF Special representative in the State of Palestine, also voiced concerns and described the conditions as "more complicated" than in the first phase of the vaccination campaign last month.

0934 GMT — Israeli strikes kill several more Palestinians in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians, including a woman and child, were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses have said.

A medical source at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah confirmed to Anadolu Agency that a woman was killed and others including a child were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a home in central Gaza.

In another attack in Deir al Balah, a young man and a child were killed, and several others injured, after an Israeli drone targeted the home of the Baraka family, a Palestinian paramedic said.

Four Palestinians were killed and eight others injured due to Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in the Al-Faluja area of northern Gaza, paramedics said.

In the Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians, killing two Palestinians and injuring two more, according to a medical source.

Four Palestinians were also injured in a drone strike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, a statement from al-Awda Hospital said.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian was killed and others injured after Israeli forces bombed a home in the Safatwi neighbourhood, a medical source at the Baptist Hospital reported.

0930 GMT — Iranian president says Israel, supported by West, is 'killing innocent people'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israel should "stop killing innocent people", and that its actions in the Middle East were backed by the United States and the European Union.

Pezeshkian was speaking to a Russian state TV reporter on the sidelines of an international meeting in Turkmenistan.

0929 GMT — Over 100 medics and emergency workers killed in Lebanon conflict, UN rights office says

The UN human rights office has said that over 100 medics and emergency workers have been killed in Lebanon over one year.

"In all, over 100 medical and emergency workers have been killed across Lebanon since October last year," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing without giving details of when or where they were killed.

0926 GMT — Russia demands Israel refrain from attacking UN peacekeepers in Lebanon after shooting incident

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said it was "outraged" by what it said was an Israeli military attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon and demanded that Israel refrain from any "hostile actions" against them.

"Moscow is outraged by the actions of the Israeli military," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side demands that it refrain from any hostile actions against the UNIFIL peacekeepers carrying out their mission in Lebanon in accordance with the existing mandate of the United Nations Security Council, and expresses its support and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery," it said.

0918 GMT — Israel UN peacekeeper firing 'intolerable': Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned Israel there must be no repeat of an "intolerable" incident in which its forces fired on peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"There was naturally a reaction from many sides in solidarity with the peacekeepers that were wounded and in telling Israel very clearly that this incident is intolerable and cannot be repeated," Guterres said after talks with Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in Laos.

0917 GMT — Spain's Sanchez condemns Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned Israel's attacks against the peacekeeping force in Lebanon and called on the international community to stop selling weapons to the Jewish state.

"Let me at this point criticise and condemn the attacks that the Israeli armed forces are carrying out on the United Nations mission in Lebanon," Sanchez, whose country has often been critical of Israel in the recent escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, said after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican.

0856 GMT — Situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza ‘catastrophic’: Gaza authorities

The situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has reached a "catastrophic" level, with many children's lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at risk in the coming hours, Gaza government's media office warns.

The media office said in a statement that the ICU is facing “severe overcrowding, exacerbating the urgent need for medical resources.”

“The coming hours will be crucial for the lives of many children inside the ICU, as fuel supplies have run out and the occupying (Israeli) forces have blocked access to fuel for northern hospitals,” it added.

0853 GMT — Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strikes targeted security chief

A source close to Hezbollah has said that the group's security chief Wafiq Safa was the target of Israeli strikes a day earlier in the centre of the Lebanese capital.

Thursday's attacks hit two central Beirut locations, killing 22 people and injuring over 100, Lebanon's health ministry said.

"The head of Hezbollah's security apparatus, Wafiq Safa, was targeted," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss the matter.

0656 GMT — OneIsraeli killed, another injured by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

At least one Israeli has been killed and another injured when an anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon struck the town of Yar'on in the Upper Galilee, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

Air raid sirens echoed throughout multiple towns and villages in the region as residents rushed to shelters, the broadcaster added.

Army Radio had reported earlier that two Israelis were injured by shrapnel from an anti-tank missile that was fired from Lebanon and struck the town of Yar'on.

0641 GMT — US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

The United States has raised concerns with ally Israel on the lack of humanitarian aid entering the north of the war-battered Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"I have real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that's getting to them," Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos, adding that the United States has been "very directly engaged with Israel" on the topic.

0546 GMT — Indonesia confirms Israeli attack injured two of its peacekeepers

Indonesia has confirmed two of its UN peacekeepers were injured in Israeli fire in Lebanon, and called the attack a violation of international law.

"In the attack on the tower in Nakura, two personnel were injured, and they were from Indonesia," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

She added the two peacekeepers had sustained light injuries and are in hospital for further observation.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the attack," she said. "Attacking UN personnel and property is a major violation of International Humanitarian Law."

0511 GMT — Palestinians file criminal complaint over Israel impeding ICC probe into Gaza genocide

A group of 20 Palestinians have filed a criminal complaint with the Dutch Public Prosecutor's Office against Israel this week for impeding and influencing an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the genocide in Gaza.

The complaint came following the publication in May this year of an extensive investigation jointly carried out by media outlets The Guardian, 972 Magazine and Local Call.

Speaking to Anadolu, the group’s lawyer, Barbara van Straaten, noted that the complaint is based on Article 70 of the Rome Statute and Dutch criminal law.

0409 GMT — Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable': EU

EU chief Charles Michel has condemned attacks on UN peace operations, after peacekeepers said Israeli forces fired on their headquarters in south Lebanon.

"An attack against a UN peace mission is not responsible, is not acceptable and that's why we call on Israel and we call on all sides to fully respect international humanitarian law," the European Council president said on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Laos.

On Thursday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters in the south left two Blue Helmets injured, and accused Israel of "repeatedly" hitting their positions.

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate.

Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

0243 GMT — US continues to see Israel's 'operation' across Lebanese border as 'limited': Pentagon

Israel is conducting a "limited" offensive across the Lebanese border to remove the Hezbollah group's infrastructure, the Pentagon has claimed.

"All indications that we have right now are that Israel continues to conduct limited ground operations across the border to remove Hezbollah attack infrastructure," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

"In terms of their ground operations, what we continue to see is limited in scope," he stressed.

0219 GMT — CPJ accuses Israel of impunity in attack against journalist in Lebanon one year on

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticised Israel for failing to hold anyone accountable a year after the killing of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and the wounding of six other journalists in a targeted strike in southern Lebanon.

Multiple independent probes, including from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, concluded the Israeli tank deliberated fired at a group of seven journalists.

In a report marking the anniversary of the October 13, 2023 attack, CPJ, a US-based press freedom advocacy organisation, said that Israel has not even completed a preliminary investigation into the incident.

“In spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from the attack, Israel has faced zero accountability for the targeting of journalists,” CPJ’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

0129 GMT — UN member states express concern over Israeli attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN member states have expressed concern over Israeli attacks on positions of the UNIFIL.

"We are deeply concerned by the reported injuries incurred by UN peacekeepers and are wishing them a speedy recovery," US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood told a UN Security Council meeting.

The US expects all parties, including Israel, to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises and to avoid incidents that expose them to risk or harm, he added.

0103 GMT — Israeli drones launch deadly strikes in occupied West Bank

Israeli drones have fired missiles that killed two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Two citizens were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the Jabal al Salihin area between the Dhannabah suburb and the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing unnamed security sources.

Sources added that Israeli forces immediately stormed the area after the strike, retrieved the bodies of the men, and withdrew from the location.

Earlier that evening, the Israeli army raided the Nur Shams refugee camp and imposed a siege on it before launching drone strikes.

0100 GMT — Israel's top security officials meet inside Lebanon

The Israeli army has said that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar have conducted a joint security assessment in southern Lebanon for the first time.

A military statement noted that Halevi and Bar "conducted a joint situational assessment with the forces fighting in southern Lebanon, along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command and the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division."

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily, this marks the first time that senior security officials has held a meeting inside Lebanese territory.

2140 GMT — UN slams Israel’s 'alarming' killing of Gaza journalists

The UN has denounced Israel's targeting journalists in besieged Gaza, emphasising the "alarming" number of reporters killed.

Asked about an Al Jazeera photojournalist being targeted by Israeli army gunfire while covering the situation in northern Gaza, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that "we've continued to deplore the killing of all journalists."

"No journalists should be killed in this conflict, and yet you've seen an alarming number of journalists both killed and injured. Our thoughts go out to your injured colleague," he said.

The number of journalists killed since the Israeli onslaught began on Gaza has reached 176.

2140 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks reaches 2,169: Health Ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that the death toll from Israeli attacks has hit 2,169, with 10,212 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023.

It said 28 people were killed and 113 injured in the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive air strikes across Lebanon since Sept. 23 that have killed more than 1,351 victims and wounded north of 3,800.​​​​​​​

2100 GMT — Spanish lawmaker blasts Israel's ‘barbarity' for firing at UN peacekeepers

The leader of Spain’s left-wing Podemos party has slammed Israel for its attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, saying "the barbarity must be stopped."

In a post on X, Ione Belarra pointed to reports of Israeli forces firing on positions of the United Nations Interim Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

She said Israel has been allowed to bomb five countries in the region with impunity and genocide has been committed against innocent men, women and children.

Stressing that this barbarity needs to stop, Belarra also criticised Western countries for providing political and financial assistance to Israel.

"We said it. Today, it is the Palestinians. Tomorrow, if we do not stop the terrorist state of Israel, it could be anyone," she wrote.

For our live updates from Thursday, October 10, 2024, click here.