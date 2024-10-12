WORLD
Harris and Trump face stormy challenges on the campaign trail
Harris and Trump presidential campaigns are rethinking their political strategies as they prepare for the critical weeks leading up to the US election.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have 25 days to go before Election Day 2024. / Photo: AP / Others
October 12, 2024

Back-to-back hurricanes in the US have jumbled the presidential campaign schedules of Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Trump and Harris have separately gone to Georgia to assess hurricane damage and pledge support.

Harris also has visited North Carolina, requiring the candidates to cancel campaign events elsewhere and use up time, which is a precious resource in the final weeks before any election.

Both Georgia and North Carolina are political battlegrounds.

Harris-Walz campaign makes pitch to gun owners

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are taking another shot at making their case to gun owners. Their campaign announced Friday they are launching their newest coalition: Hunters and Anglers for Harris-Walz. Harris has advocated for stricter gun safety laws, while also underscoring that she and her and Walz are gun owners.

She told Oprah Winfrey at a campaign event last month that she had a gun and that “if somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot.”

The vice president revealed earlier this week in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that her weapon is a Glock pistol and confirmed that she has fired it at a shooting range.

The hunters and anglers group is set to hold a call next week aimed at mobilising like-minded peers to get behind Harris and Walz.

The campaign announced the new group as Walz on Saturday will join fellow hunters in Minnesota to mark the start of pheasant season.

A bipartisan advisory council

Harris says she would create a bipartisan council of advisers to provide her feedback on her policy initiatives if she makes it to the White House.

The vice president announced the initiative while attending an event in Phoenix with Republicans supporting her campaign. She said it’s critical that there is a structure in her administration so she could hear from a spectrum of voices.

"I love good ideas wherever they come from," said Harris, who is making a push to get Republicans with doubts about Trump to support her.

By Zulal Sema
