Nicaragua has said it cut diplomatic ties with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The government on Friday said all diplomatic relations with Israel were severed after a unanimous decision by the National Assembly.

It drew attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people because of Israeli attacks, and said Nicaragua will always stand in solidarity with Palestinians and its government, who are subjected to "destruction and barbarism."

In addition to condemning Israel's "genocidal" and oppressive policies toward Palestinians, Nicaragua also expressed concerns about Israeli actions against Lebanon and threats toward Syria, Yemen and Iran. It warned that the actions by Tel Aviv could destabilise peace in the region and beyond.

Israel's brutality

Palestine, on the other hand, has welcomed Nicaragua's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel.

The decision reflects “Nicaragua's responsibility as a member of the international community to take tangible steps to stop the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and other nations in the region,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that the decision is a “response to Israel's continuous killing, destruction, and brutality against the Palestinian population in a wide-ranging campaign of genocide that has persisted for over a year.”

It also expressed hope that Nicaragua's move would “serve as a model for similar actions by friendly governments in response to Israel's ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”