WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nicaragua breaks ties with Israel over its genocidal war on Gaza
The Central American nation had earlier accused the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada of being complicit in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians by supplying arms and material for the onslaught in Gaza.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Israel over its genocidal war on Gaza
Nicaragua cuts ties with Israel. / Photo: AP
October 12, 2024

Nicaragua has said it cut diplomatic ties with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The government on Friday said all diplomatic relations with Israel were severed after a unanimous decision by the National Assembly.

It drew attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people because of Israeli attacks, and said Nicaragua will always stand in solidarity with Palestinians and its government, who are subjected to "destruction and barbarism."

In addition to condemning Israel's "genocidal" and oppressive policies toward Palestinians, Nicaragua also expressed concerns about Israeli actions against Lebanon and threats toward Syria, Yemen and Iran. It warned that the actions by Tel Aviv could destabilise peace in the region and beyond.

Israel's brutality

Palestine, on the other hand, has welcomed Nicaragua's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel.

The decision reflects “Nicaragua's responsibility as a member of the international community to take tangible steps to stop the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and other nations in the region,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that the decision is a “response to Israel's continuous killing, destruction, and brutality against the Palestinian population in a wide-ranging campaign of genocide that has persisted for over a year.”

It also expressed hope that Nicaragua's move would “serve as a model for similar actions by friendly governments in response to Israel's ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Related'Gaza genocide': Nicaragua threatens legal action against 4 Western nations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us