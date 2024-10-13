WORLD
3 MIN READ
Moscow, Kiev carry multiple drone strikes on each other
Russia and Ukraine have launched drone attacks at each other amid a tussle for holding their lines and defending strategic territories.
Moscow, Kiev carry multiple drone strikes on each other
Zelenskyy has acknowledged that the Ukrainian advance into Kursk was intended to draw Russian troops away from frontline positions. / Photo: AA
October 13, 2024

Russia launched 68 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukraine's air force has said.

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles struck Poltava and Odessa regions and two Kh-59 guided air missiles targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the air forces said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 31 of the drones, while 36 were unaccounted for, most likely intercepted by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said.

The remaining drone was still in the air, it said.

Russia's air defence units destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight over three regions bordering Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said.

Six drones each were downed over the Belgorod and Kursk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. One drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region.

RelatedWorld reacts to Russia declaration of Ukraine areas as 'independent' states

Push back

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russian forces had tried to oust Ukrainian troops from positions in Russia's Kursk border region, but that Kiev forces were holding their lines.

"Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia tried to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces had recaptured two villages in the border Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a mass incursion in August.

Zelenskyy has acknowledged that the Ukrainian advance into Kursk was intended to draw Russian troops away from frontline positions in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have been making steady gains in recent months.

Russia's defence ministry on Friday announced the capture of Ostrivske, a village on a reservoir near the town of Kurakhove, a key Russian target in its advance through the Donetsk region.

Russia on Sunday said it has captured another east Ukrainian village as it closes on the important city of Pokrovsk, where its forces have been advancing for weeks.

Moscow's defence ministry said its forces have now taken Mykhailivka, at the gates of the town of Selydove, and south of Pokrovsk.

Russia has been trying to capture Pokrovsk a mining town that was home to some 60,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive.

RelatedUkraine's army searches for men not registered for conscription in Kiev
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us