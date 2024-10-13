WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli tanks 'forcibly entered' UN Lebanon position
Lebanon's PM condemns his Israeli counterpart's call to UN chief Antonio Guterres to remove peacekeepers from the Lebanese side of the border.
Israeli tanks 'forcibly entered' UN Lebanon position
Spanish peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) coordinate their patrol with the Lebanese Military Police, in Marjayoun in south Lebanon on October 8, 2024. / Photo: AFP
October 13, 2024

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position on the Lebanese side of the border Sunday, after blocking their movement the previous day.

"At around 4:30 am, while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area, before leaving 45 minutes later, UNIFIL said, after on Saturday Israeli soldiers "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage."

The incident comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN chief to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", claiming that Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

His call to UN chief Antonio Guterres came a day after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) repeated its refusal to withdraw from the border area after five of its members were wounded in the Israeli war on Lebanon.

Israel's noncompliance with international norms

"Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video statement issued by his office.

"We regret the harm to UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing our utmost to prevent such harm. But the simplest and most obvious way to ensure this is simply to withdraw them from the danger zone."

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Prime Minister condemned his Israeli counterpart's call to UN chief Antonio Guterres to remove peacekeepers from the Lebanese side of the border, where clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli troops have intensified.

Lebanon "condemns Netanyahu's position and the Israeli aggression against UNIFIL" peacekeepers, said Najib Mikati. "The warning that Netanyahu addressed to... Guterres demanding the removal of the UNIFIL represents a new chapter in the enemy's approach of not complying with international" norms, he added.

RelatedNew explosions hit UN peacekeepers' base in Lebanon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us