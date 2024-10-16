Wednesday, October 16, 2024

1815 GMT — Qatar's prime minister said that there had been no conversations or engagement with any parties for the last three to four weeks to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"On the prospects of the negotiation ... basically in the last three to four weeks, there is no conversation or engagement at all, and we are just moving in the same circle with the silence from all parties," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters at the end of a summit between the EU and GCC in Brussels.

1744 GMT —Israeli tank fired at peacekeepers watchtower in Lebanon

The UN mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its peacekeepers at a position near southern Lebanon's Kfar Kela observed an Israeli Merkava tank firing at their watchtower.

Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged, the UNIFIL said in its statement.

1813 GMT — Israeli military intercepts two projectile launches from Gaza

The Israeli military said that two projectile launches that crossed from northern Gaza were intercepted, shortly after it reported sirens in Nir Am and Sderot in southern Israel.

The Al Quds Brigades, said shortly after that it fired rockets towards Sderot, Nir Am and areas near Gaza.

1731 GMT — Israeli leaders to hold conference to encourage resettlement in Gaza

Top leaders from Israel's Likud Party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set to hold a conference next week aimed at promoting the re-establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in Gaza.

Despite Netanyahu's previous dismissals of returning to Gaza settlements, key ministers, lawmakers, and prominent activists from the right-wing party are backing the initiative.

The event, scheduled for next Monday near the Gaza border, carries the slogan of the Likud Party along with the “Gaza is Ours, Forever” slogan and is centred on preparing for settlement efforts in the territory under the title of “Preparing to Resettle Gaza," which Israel evacuated in 2005.

1639 GMT — WHO demands space to finish Gaza polio vaccination

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel to ensure the necessary conditions to finish the job of vaccinating Gaza's children against polio, after reaching more than 150,000 with the required second dose.

"The total number of children who received a second dose of polio vaccine in central Gaza after two days of vaccination is 156, 943," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

1612 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Lebanon's Nabatieh rises to 16

An Israeli strike on a municipality building in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh killed 16 people and wounded 52, the Lebanese Health Ministry saidy, giving a final toll.

1605 GMT — WHO urges 'end to attacks' on Lebanon medical facilities

The World Health Organization has called for the protection of health facilities in Lebanon, where Israel has stepped up its military offensive against what it says is Hezbollah in recent weeks.

"WHO calls for an end to attacks on health care facilities," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that heavy bombardment was "forcing a growing number of health facilities to close, particularly in southern Lebanon".

1555 GMT — WHO warns risk of cholera spread 'very high' in Lebanon

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon warned that the risk of cholera spread is "very high" in Lebanon due to new displacements.

Abdul Nasir Abubakar told a briefing in Geneva that the confirmed case was reported in an area where the population was not been vaccinated.

With the arrival of people who were displaced by the conflict to the north, he said the risk of transmission is "very high" as those people from the south of Beirut had no cholera immunity for the last decades.

1551 GMT — Death toll from Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon rises to 12

At least 12 people have been killed and 78 injured in a series of Israeli air strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese health authorities said.

The strikes targeted major towns, including Baalbek and Nabatieh, as well as several densely populated areas in southern Lebanon.

1543 GMT — Lebanese Red Cross says strike injures 2 paramedics on UN-coordinated mission

The Lebanese Red Cross said two paramedics were wounded in a strike that hit a south Lebanon village while on a rescue mission coordinated with UN peacekeepers.

Two rescuers in the village of Jwaya sustained "light injuries", said a statement posted on social media, adding that the volunteers were dispatched after "coordination with UNIFIL", the UN peacekeeping mission, to search for casualties in an earlier Israeli strike on the same area.

Lebanon's official National News Agency also reported a strike on Jwaya as paramedics were there.

1522 GMT — Israel must show no Gaza 'policy of starvation': US

The United States is watching to ensure that Israel's actions on the ground show that it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the northern Gaza Strip, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

She told the 15-member council that such a policy would be "horrific and unacceptable and would have implications under international law and US law."

"The Government of Israel has said that this is not their policy, that food and other essential supplies will not be cut off, and we will be watching to see that Israel's actions on the ground match this statement," Thomas-Greenfield said.

1446 GMT — Israeli soldiers killed during fierce fighting in south Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in fierce clashes with Israeli troops "at point-blank range," killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon.

The group said the fighters were engaged in "ongoing" and "violent clashes with the Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of Qouzah village at point-blank range with various types of machine guns."

1437 GMT — Lebanon negotiations will only be held 'under fire': Israel

Israel will not stop fighting a now weakened Hezbollah before it can safely return its citizens to their homes near the Lebanese border and any ceasefire negotiations will be held "under fire", Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Hezbollah is in great distress," Gallant said near the border, according to a statement from his office. "We will hold negotiations only under fire, I said this on day one, I said it in Gaza and I am saying it here."

1433 GMT — Five killed, 563 injured in seperate Israeli attacks in eastern Lebanon

At least five people have been killed in separate Israeli attacks in eastern Lebanon, officials said.

"Successive Israeli enemy strikes yesterday on the village of Qana killed three people and injured 54," the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement adding that work was still underway to clear the rubble.

The ministry said that two people were killed and nine others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting Baalbek-Riyaq highway in eastern Lebanon.

1345 GMT — Germany to continue supplying arms to Israel: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will continue to show solidarity with Israel and will continue its arms deliveries to ensure Israel is in a position to defend itself.

"That is why we have supplied weapons and armaments in the past, that is why we are doing this at the moment, and we will continue such deliveries in the future as well. Israel can always rely on us for this," Scholz told lawmakers.

1328 GMT — Four more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

Four Palestinians have been killed and six others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to a medical source.

The source said two people lost their lives and three others were injured when a drone hit a car in Soufa in the southern city of Rafah. Two more people were killed and three others wounded in another drone strike in Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, the same source said.

1241 GMT — Lebanon demands UN compel Israel to halt attack, withdraw forces

Lebanon lodged a new complaint with the UN Security Council to compel Israel to halt its ongoing attacks immediately and withdraw troops from Lebanese territory.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the complaint calls for condemning “Israel’s ongoing aggression on Lebanon and obligating it to implement Resolution 1701."

The ministry denounced "Israel's continued violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty by sea, land, and air, and its targeting of Lebanese army posts, ambulance and relief agencies, and civilians… with indiscriminate shelling of cities and villages."

It called on the UN Security Council "to condemn the expanded and persistent Israeli hostility against Lebanon and its people, as well as the invasion of its land."

1221 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least six on municipal buildings in southern Lebanon

At least six people were killed and 43 others injured in Israeli air strikes on municipal buildings in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that efforts were underway to search for survivors under the rubble.

1210 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

At least two Palestinians have been killed and 3 others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in Al-Zawayda town, central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

1133 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Safed, Yiftah settlement, artillery bunkers in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah announced cross-border rocket strikes targeting the city of Safed and the illegal settlement of Yiftah, as well as artillery bunkers in other parts of northern Israel.

The Israeli army also released a statement, saying that sirens were activated in Safed and its surrounding areas following a barrage of 50 rockets from Lebanon early Wednesday at midnight.

The Safed municipality claimed that the strikes caused minor damage in a building and that two people were lightly injured, according to the Times of Israel news website.

1110 GMT — Britain calls urgent UN meeting to discuss Gaza's humanitarian situation

Britain's foreign secretary said that his country, along with France and Algeria, had called an urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

David Lammy said in a statement Israel must ensure civilians were protected and routes were open to allow life-saving aid through, and that the United Nations meeting would address these issues.

"The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the United Nations reporting that barely any food has entered in the last two weeks," Lammy added.

1038 GMT — Division in Europe on Gaza, Lebanon sends wrong messages: Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said divisions between European states over the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon sent wrong messages to Israel and Arab countries, saying it was unacceptable for splits to continue.

1011 GMT — Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for more pressure on Israel's backers to end the bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The president... demanded more pressure on the supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) to stop the killings" in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, according to a presidency statement.

1009 GMT — UNRWA 'very near' to possible breaking point on Gaza operations, says head

The UN Palestinian refugee agency is close to a possible breaking point for its operations in Gaza due to increasingly complicated conditions, said its head.

"I will not hide the fact that we might reach a point that we won't be able anymore to operate," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told journalists at a news conference in Berlin.

"We are very near to a possible breaking point. When will it be? I don't know. But we are very near of that," he said.

1007 GMT — UNIFIL holding all positions despite direct, deliberate Israeli attacks: Spokesperson

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reiterated it will not abandon its positions despite being “directly and deliberately attacked” by the Israeli military.

“Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly,” UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.

“We will continue our work to implement our mandate, despite the immense challenges we are facing right now.”

1001 GMT — Israeli army arrests 10 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army has detained 10 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A woman and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several areas in the West Bank, including Hebron and Nablus, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The arrests were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” the statement said.

0954 GMT — Lebanon state media says Israeli jets' sonic boom rattles Beirut

Lebanese official media has reported that Israeli jets caused two sonic booms over Beirut and the surrounding area, with journalists in the capital hearing loud bangs.

"Enemy aircraft violently broke the sound barrier twice in the airspace of (Beirut's) southern suburbs" and surrounding areas, the National News Agency said.

0947 GMT — Israel kills 65 more people in Gaza as death toll tops 42,400

Israeli attacks killed at least 65 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 42,409, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 99,153 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 65 people and injured 140 others in six massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

0900 GMT — Israeli forces fire on Palestinians in occupied West Bank town, injuring one

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the town of Biddu, located northwest of occupied Jerusalem, following an Israeli military raid, according to local sources.

Social media footage showed Israeli soldiers chasing several Palestinians, firing live ammunition, and reportedly injuring at least one person during the encounter.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces entered the town, conducting searches of several homes, which led to confrontations with local residents.

0822 GMT — Macron condemns 'indiscriminate Israeli strikes' that only aggravate 'unbearable' human toll in Gaza, Lebanon

The French president has condemned “indiscriminate Israeli strikes” that only aggravate the human toll which is “already unbearable” in Gaza and Lebanon, according to an official statement.

Macron renewed France’s commitment to prevent a spillover in the region, “which would have devastating results for the populations and for international security."

The president, in this context, also "condemned the indiscriminate Israeli strikes that only aggravate the human toll, which is already unbearable in Gaza as in Lebanon."

Macron stressed the need for a ceasefire “without delays” in Lebanon and urged Netanyahu to stop his “operations.”

0818 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, a Lebanese town with a dark history of civilian deaths

Israeli strikes have killed at least 15 people in the southern Lebanese town of Qana, which has long been associated with civilian deaths after Israeli strikes during previous conflicts with Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strikes in Qana late Tuesday.

Lebanon's Civil Defence said 15 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of a building and that rescue efforts were still underway.

0811 GMT — Israel bombs Lebanon's Nabatiyeh, kills mayor

At least five people have been killed including the mayor in Israeli strikes on Nabatiyeh municipality in southern Lebanon, authorities have said.

"The mayor of Nabatiyeh, among others... was martyred. It's a massacre," Nabatiyeh governor Howaida Turk said, adding he had been in the municipality building.

"The Israeli enemy raid... on two buildings, that of the Nabatiyeh municipality and the union of municipalities, killed five people in a preliminary toll," Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement, adding rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble.

0714 GMT — Israel detects rockets from Lebanon

The Israeli army said it detected 50 rockets fired overnight from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

0630 GMT — Israeli warplanes carry out three air strikes on southern Lebanon

The Israeli army's warplanes have carried out at least three air strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, the warplanes launched three successive air strikes on Beirut's southern suburb, including an air strike on the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, and another on a building near a school.

No further details were provided on casualties or material damage.

0447 GMT — Australia condemns killing of innocent civilians by Israel in recent operations in Gaza

Australian top diplomat Penny Wong has condemned the killing of innocent civilians by Israel in recent operations in Gaza.

Wong said in a statement on X that the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is unacceptable and Israel must allow essential supplies to flow.

"I have asked Australia’s officials to convey our concerns directly to Israel," she said.

0352 GMT — Israel strikes southern Beirut as Netanyahu rejects ceasefire

A strike hit south Beirut, AFPTV footage has shown, less than an hour after the Israeli military ordered residents to leave part of the Lebanese capital.

Black smoke billowed from between buildings in Haret Hreik after the strike, which followed Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee telling people to leave the area.

0347 GMT — Iran's foreign minister to visit Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye, Iranian ministry says

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is visiting Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye as part of Iran's diplomatic reach-out to countries of the region "to end genocide, atrocity and aggression", the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson has said in a post on X.

0339 GMT — Israel military issues new evacuation order for south Beirut

The Israeli military has ordered residents to leave part of southern Beirut, a warning which usually precedes strikes on the area pinpointed in the Lebanese capital.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF (Israeli military) will work against in the near future" in the Haret Hreik area, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X.

2230 GMT —Israeli strikes kill 23, injure 31 in southern, eastern Lebanon

Israel has killed at least 23 people and wounded 31 in a series of air strikes on several towns in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to official figures.

Lebanon's official news agency reported that the strikes in the south targeted the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Marjaayoun, as well as Tyre and Jezzine.

In eastern Lebanon, the air strikes hit the districts of Zahle and West Bekaa.

2200 GMT — Biden informs Congress of US ballistic missile deployment to Israel

US President Joe Biden has informed the Congress about his decision to deploy a ballistic missile defence system to Israel.

"I directed the deployment to Israel of a ballistic missile defence system and United States service members capable of operating it to defend against any further ballistic missile attacks while this defensive posture is deemed warranted," Biden said in a letter to congressional leadership on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said earlier that an advance team of US troops and the initial components for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system have arrived on Monday in Israel.

Biden noted an Iran missile attack earlier this month on Israel and how the US contributed to a "historic defence" of Israel in the letter.

2156 GMT — US senator urges Biden not to send weapons to Israel

US Senator Bernie Sanders urged President Joe Biden not to send weapons to Israel for its carnage in besieged Gaza.

"When Congress returns, I will move Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block offensive arms sales to Israel," Sanders wrote on X.

"But President Biden should act now: Israel is clearly violating US & international law, using starvation as a tool of its all-out war against the Palestinian people."

2146 GMT — Israel uses scabies to torture inmates: Palestinian group

The Israel Prison Service uses scabies as a tool of torture against Palestinian detainees, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said.

"Scabies has emerged as one of the most significant health issues affecting prisoners, with visible effects on their bodies when they are released. Medical tests have confirmed that they suffer from other health problems as a result," it said in a statement.

"The Prison Service use scabies as a means of harassment and torture, transforming the right to medical treatment over decades into a tool of abuse."

The group cited an unnamed prisoner released from the Israeli Ramon Prison, who reported that "the prison administration classified his section as 'zombie' due to the effects of the scabies on their bodies."

"The majority of released prisoners suffer from health issues, including chronic problems that require medical follow-up," it said.

2109 GMT — Netanyahu rejects ceasefire in call with Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel would not agree to a unilateral ceasefire in Lebanon or a settlement that would allow Hezbollah to rearm, according to a statement.

"The Prime Minister told President Macron that he opposes a unilateral ceasefire, which would not change the security situation in Lebanon and would return the country to its previous state," Netanyahu's office said about the telephone call.

Netanyahu "was taken aback at President Macron's intention to host a conference in Paris on the issue of Lebanon, with participants such as South Africa and Algeria, which are working to deny Israel its fundamental right of self-defence and, in effect, reject its very right to exist," according to the statement.

For our live updates from Tuesday, October 15, 2024, click here.