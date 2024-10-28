Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of destroying the United States, attacking his rival as the centrepiece of his headline-grabbing New York City rally.

"You've destroyed our country. We're not going to take it anymore, Kamala, you're fired. Get out. Get out. You're fired," Trump told the crowd at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena on Sunday.

The Republican nominee began by asking the same questions he's asked at the start of every recent rally: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" The crowd responded with a resounding "No!"

"This election is a choice between whether we'll have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we'll begin the greatest years in the history of our country," he said after being introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, whose rare surprise appearance comes after she has been largely absent on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, for Harris, mobilising voters in Philadelphia, a traditional Democratic stronghold, is crucial for her chances of beating Trump. If turnout falls short here, she'll struggle to overcome Trump's advantages in Pennsylvania's rural areas.

Speaking at a city recreation centre, the Democratic vice president singled out young voters, praising them for being "rightly impatient for change," and told the audience that "there is too much at stake" in the campaign.

"We must not wake up the day after the election and have any regret about what we could have done in these next nine days," Harris said.

"Philadelphia is a very important part of our path to victory," Harris told reporters. "It's the reason I have been spending time here. But I'm feeling very optimistic about the enthusiasm."

Related Trump seeks 'strong support' from Arab, Muslim Americans in Michigan

Millions voted

Harris got some upbeat news Sunday with an ABC News/Ipsos poll suggesting she had regained a slight lead among likely voters nationally.

Trump got his own boost when some Arab and Muslim community leaders joined the former president on stage Saturday at a rally in Michigan — where the Muslim vote could be key to who wins the critical swing state.

With more than 40 million people already casting early ballots, Americans are deciding between electing the country's first woman president or the oldest major candidate ever.

Trump swept the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016, but lost them to President Joe Biden four years later.