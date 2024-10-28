Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and several opposition parties have rejected the recent parliamentary election results, citing alleged Russian interference, prompting mixed reactions and criticisms, with government officials and observers challenging the allegations.

"As the last independent institution, I cannot recognise these elections—it would legitimise Russia's takeover of Georgia," Zourabichvili wrote on X on Sunday, adding, "Our ancestors endured too much for us to surrender our European future."

She urged international allies to come in support of the Georgian people against what she called an "illegitimate government."

Zourabichvili's disregard for the election results comes following weeks-long reports in the European media expressing concern that the incumbent government, considered neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war, might win the election.

The election was seen as a choice between a ruling party that has deepened ties with Russia and an opposition aiming to fast-track integration with Europe.

The Central Election Commission said Sunday that the ruling party, Georgian Dream party, of which Zourabichvili is a fierce critic, got 54.8 percent of Saturday’s vote with almost all ballots counted.

Speaking from the Presidential Palace, Zourabichvili condemned the election process, describing it as a case of "hybrid warfare" and labelling it part of a Russian strategy to extend its reach into Georgian politics.

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze refuted the president’s allegations, defending the election’s validity.

In an interview with BBC, he stated, "Irregularities happen everywhere. The general content of the elections was in line with legal principles and the principle of democratic elections."

He underscored that there was no room for manipulation because of the new electronic voting system.

Kobakhidze also accused opposition groups of consistently discrediting previous elections. "Of course, they have now no other way, so they have to tell their supporters that either they were lying or the government rigged the elections."

US, EU back protest calls

Zourabichvili, meanwhile, has called for a demonstration in Tbilisi on Monday to protest the election outcome and reiterated calls for international support. Her Western backers, the United States and the European Union, have responded by calling for a full investigation into reports of violations.

Russia has not responded to her claims, while experts argue the president’s accusations risk deepening national divisions rather than addressing legitimate concerns through democratic channels.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States joined calls from observers for a full probe.

"Going forward, we encourage Georgia's political leaders to respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, and address deficiencies in the electoral process together," Blinken said in a statement.

Earlier, the European Union urged Georgia to swiftly and transparently investigate the alleged irregularities in the vote.

"The EU recalls that any legislation that undermines the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens and runs counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded, must be repealed," the European Commission said in a joint statement with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.