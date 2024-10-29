WORLD
'Israel bombs, Kamala pays': Pro-Palestine interruption in Michigan
Protestors called for an end to US support for Israel amid the Gaza war, chanting "How many kids will you kill today?"
Activists in Michigan have been calling for the Biden-Harris administration to halt its military aid to Israel. / Photo: AFP
October 29, 2024

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' speech during her presidential campaign rally.

Addressing thousands of supporters in the battleground state of Michigan, Harris faced a group of chanting attendees who said "Israel bombs, Kamala pays, how many kids will you kill today?"

"On the subject of Gaza — hey guys, I hear you — on the subject of Gaza, we all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out, and I will do everything in my power to make it so," Harris said.

The protesters were later escorted out of the event.

Activists in Michigan have been calling for the Biden-Harris administration to halt its military aid to Israel.

Separately, Harris urged voters in Michigan to vote early.

"We need you to vote early in Michigan because we have just eight days to go. Eight days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime. And as everybody here knows, this is going to be a tight race until the very end. So we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we like hard work," she said.

SOURCE:AA
